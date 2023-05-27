The new movie Barbie , with Margot Robbie, gets a soundtrack that many music lovers will probably lick their fingers at. The most popular artists of the moment have recorded new work, including Dua Lipa. Dance formation Aqua has also been released from mothballs for a special remix of its wrong hit. It will be exciting music with a sexless film.

Barbie, by director Greta Gerwig, will not be released until the end of July, but has dominated social media for months. This is partly due to the seemingly perfect casting of Robbie (Barbie) and Ryan Gosling (Ken), who get as close to the doll couple as humanly possible. Think, for example, of Margot’s frail foot in one of the trailers, which were viewed millions of times.

Chrissy Teigen, used to being a top model, couldn’t believe her eyes. “I need to know everything about this shot,” she responded in a tweet that received 228,000 likes. How many takes did it take, was she holding on to something, was she hanging from something, is the floor sticky, is it her feet, who did the pedicure? I actually want a documentary about this scene.’ Read below the tweet



No reproductive organs

Make no mistake, the scene is not meant to be a treat for fetishists. Barbie shouldn’t be sexy at all. “I was like, okay, she’s a doll. She is a plastic doll. She has no organs, she has no reproductive organs. If she doesn’t, does she feel sexual desires? No, I don’t think so,” says Margot Robbie this week Vogue.

In other words: people can think something sexual about Barbie, but: ‘She should never be sexy. Yes, she can wear a short skirt, but only because it’s fun, and pink. Not because she wanted you to see her ass.” Barbie must be beautiful. That is why Gerwig and Robbie, who also produces the film, also wanted actress Gal Gadot to appear in the film as a doll. Gal Gadot is Barbieenergy‘ said Robbie. “Because she’s so impossibly beautiful, but you don’t hate her because she’s so beautiful. Because she’s so real and sincere, so kind and enthusiastic, it’s almost dorky and touching (dorky) is.’ See also "China's space program is a military space program"

Wrong hit

Gadot was unavailable, a response the makers probably didn’t get when they asked artists for the soundtrack. It contains a list of names that you rarely see anymore. Dua Lipa launched Friday Dance the night from the movie. The album also features Charli XCX, Ava Max and Khalid. With a young audience in mind, there are also the K-pop group Fifty Fifty and the popular PinkPantheress.

But no movie about Barbie is complete without that one hit song from 1997: Barbie girl of the group Aqua. The Danes are involved, at least in sample form, in a new rap remix of the cult song. The main performers: Nicki Minaj and the artist of 2023: Ice Spice. That can cause surprises when the song appears, because that’s what the Foute Hour-like original sounds like… :



…. and this is what a random Ice Spice hit sounds like:



This is the first snippet:



Barbie the film and soundtrack will be released on July 21.

