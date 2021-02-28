Pop culture The faces and bodies of front-line pop musicians and top models continue with loose pieces: What does the trend say, and could it become more common outside of performances?

Loose heads, protruding “power cheek heads,” vampire ears, and loose breasts. In recent years, visions of the future have been presented in the field of pop and fashion, where one can easily continue one’s face and body with other than make-up.

About the phenomenon wrote in late February to the BBC. It elevates to one notable influence who died in an accident in January pop musician and producer Sophien.

The artist, who remained quite invisible at the beginning of his career, stepped forward in 2017 with the music video of his single It’s Okay to Cry. The video draws attention to the cherub-like, unnaturally high cheekbones.

Sophie herself told reporters during his lifetime goal of challenge the gender or the reality of the dividing lines, as well as “natural” and “artificial” boundary.

Coincidentally or not, a few years after Sophie’s video, the shaped face also appeared on the catwalk. At the Balenciaga fashion show in 2019, power-expressing attire included clothing “Power cheekheads,” as the fashion magazine Vogue put it.

Balenciaga’s show at the 2019 Paris Fashion Week featured “strong cheekbones” in addition to clothing.­

Sophielle the goal of image processing and loose pieces was the future without cramped boxes, but the artists ’prosthetic extensions also seem to suggest the past. The history of fantasy, horror and sci-fi movies comes to mind.

“This is the page of the world,” says the Jussi award-winning make-up artist Riikka Virtanen.

For example, Virtanen raises the 1980s horror boom and Michael Jackson Thriller such music videos.

Indeed, they seem to be doing the glory again in the 2020s, like Lil Nas X last year With rodeo video.

Laney Chantal, who previously worked with names like Slipknot and Rob Zombie, is responsible for many of the transformations of rapper Lil Nas X.­

Of course, digital effects are used in the videos, but add-ons shaped by make-up artists are also included. They appear even more clearly on the artist’s social media.

In February, for example, a rapper posted on Twitter a picture of himself wearing artificial breasts – in a light tone with the text “it was boring, I bought breasts”.

Physical deformations have also been implemented, for example Taylor Swift. Published a year ago For The Man video the singer commissioned himself a full “male mask” with an Oscar-winning masking edge Bill Corsolla.

Do physical, handcrafted effects now even greater return? Interview with BBC, Lil Nas X’s make-up masquerade Laney Chantal believes that there is now a new interest among pop artists.

Chantal sees that those who grew up in the midst of digital effects have now found the fun of a physical mask.

“Once the artists get to their taste, they want more,” Chantal tells the BBC.

TV- and Riikka Virtanen, who works in film productions, does not want to speculate on broader trends in her field. However, the make-up artist highlights developments that also affect the world of pop and fashion.

Make-up artist Riikka Virtanen.­

“The substances and methods have improved a lot. Especially small effects have been facilitated by new technology. ”

Back in the 1980s, materials placed significant restrictions. The effects had to be custom-made for the actors, and a room-sized oven was required for foam latex productions, for example.

It is different now.

“Silicone doesn’t need an oven, so it can be worked even in a home kitchen.”

In recent years, effect masks reminiscent of horror or sci-fi films have also been seen at fashion shows. Pictured is Gucci’s show in Milan in 2018.­

Could they loose pieces seen by pop artists and top models become more common to others in time?

In 2018, as smartphone face editing applications became more widespread, HS wrote “from the time of unnatural beauty”And interviewed sometstar Henry Harjusola.

Harjusola, who has undergone several cosmetic surgery procedures, said that he wanted to show his modified selfies in reality as well, not just on screen.

In light of the trend represented by Harjusola, the power cheekbones or an extra piece of nose under the makeup don’t feel so wild. Many make-up enthusiasts filming video games in Asia, for example, are already using the latter.

“In cosmetic surgery for example, it has long been prevalent that various implants are placed. It is interesting that it is now being imitated in this way, ”says the cultural anthropologist Taina Kinnunen.

Of course, there are always several different trends and ideals at a time, which is why the visions presented in some or pop culture never appeal to everyone.

According to Kinnunen, however, the development described three years ago has not waned, at least. For example, the impact of cosmetic surgery on ideals is still visible.

“A cut nose has already become a new beauty idea in the United States,” Kinnunen says.

This too has been commented on in pop music – and just through disguise.

Canadian singer The Weeknd has performed on the music videos of his latest album as well as in concerts that market it with varying faces.

In November 2020, The Weeknd appeared in the pandemic version of the American Music Awards with gauze on its head.­

The first videos in the series were born according to Anton Tammi, who directed them quite spontaneously an idea for a character whose evening in Las Vegas is going nowhere.

Blinding Lights in the video, the face was bloody and swollen from the fight, later In Your Eyes video, on the other hand, the whole head was off.

Since then, the same figure was seen with gauze in her head suggesting recovery from cosmetic surgery. The saga seemed to culminate Save Your Tears –with a music video of the song, where the operation seems to have stretched the singer’s face out of shape.

The Weeknd with its January 2021 music video Save Your Tears.­

The artist’s appearance alternately as a video character and sometimes by himself sparked widespread speculation about the meanings of masks. When entertainment magazine Variety asked The Weeknd himself, the answer also seemed to include a desire for freedom of choice.

“Why couldn’t the character and the artist play, and let the boundaries blur and move?”