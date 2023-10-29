The Los Angeles Police reported the death of television star Matthew Perry, best remembered as one of the protagonists of the iconic North American series ‘Friends’. Social networks were immediately flooded with messages of condolences. The causes of his death are still under investigation. Perry had a successful artistic career and a constant struggle with addictions.

Last Saturday, October 28, in the afternoon, the authorities of the city of Los Angeles responded to an emergency call, which corresponded to the residence of the famous actor Matthew Perry.

His body was found in the jacuzzi of his home with signs of drowning, according to the American media dedicated to celebrities TMZ, but the exact causes of his death have not been officially clarified.

It is known that Perry had played two hours of pickleball in the morning and later asked his assistant for a favor, who was the one who found the body of the 54-year-old actor dead.

According to police sources from the Los Angeles Police Department, no drugs or substances were found at the scene, nor were there signs of violence.

Paradoxically, five days before his death, the actor had shared a post on his Instagram account where he was in a jacuzzi.

What will he be remembered for?

Matthew Perry was a charismatic Canadian-American actor, who left a mark on pop culture for the sarcastic character of Chandler Bing, in the iconic television series ‘Friends’, which aired for ten successful seasons, from 1994 to 2004, giving him international and critical recognition, in addition to numerous awards.

He was born in August 1969 in the American state of Massachusetts, he grew up in Canada, where he played with that country’s national tennis team and had important achievements. However, it was in California where she entered the world of entertainment, in the 1980s, debuting in popular series such as ‘Charles in charge’ and ‘Growing pains’.

After the end of ‘Friends’, Perry ventured into different projects, including appearances in film and television, as well as forays into film production and writing.

Archive. The cast of the television comedy: Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow, Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer pose with their award at the 26th Annual People’s Choice Awards in Pasadena, CA, January 9, 2000. The show won the award for Favorite Television Comedy Series Award. AFP – LUCY NICHOLSON

His public fight against addictions

He was a figure with indisputable success in comedy, but with a private struggle against addiction in parallel to his career.

The famous artist spoke publicly and on different occasions about his battle against alcohol and drug addiction, which affected both his personal and professional life.

He had different periods of rehabilitation and relapses, but he used his case to raise public awareness about the importance of mental health and the fight against substance abuse.

Warner Bros. TV, the producer of ‘Friends’, mourned the death of one of the series’ protagonists and assured that he had been “a true gift” for the cast members.

We are devastated to learn of Matthew Perry’s passing. He was a true gift to us all. Our heart goes out to his family, loved ones, and all of his fans. pic.twitter.com/sAGMLmu5ki — Warner Bros. TV (@warnerbrostv) October 29, 2023



The authorities are expected to issue an official report on Perry’s death, while various tributes are being held in his honor around the world.

With local media