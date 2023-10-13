«My father had a restaurant on the street. When he wanted to announce that he had also included breakfasts on the menu, he put out a sign saying “Stop, breakfasts”. Chef Niko Romito – three Michelin stars and world-class fame – explains the name of the new store that he opened in Rome in collaboration with Enilive: “Alt – Stazione del Gusto”. A name that was born in 2018 (this is how the chef called his two restaurants in Abruzzo, in Castel di Sangro and Montesilvano): and which now, with the partnership between Accademia Niko Romito and Enilive, will spread throughout Italy and even beyond the border .

“Alt” opened last September 20th in the historic Eni service station in Viale America, in the Eur district. It will be open all day, from breakfast to dinner, and the dishes offered can be enjoyed sitting at the table or served to take away.

The idea was born in 2018: «For “Alt” I imagined a street catering model because the streets belong to everyone», explains Romito, 49 years old, from Castel di Sangro in Abruzzo. «I wanted to work on a popular cuisine offer, with easily understandable dishes, which had an almost domestic meaning and a creative, quality approach. I have created what I myself would like to find when I travel and travel for work: a menu that can satisfy the traveller, the motorcyclist, the family passing through, those who stop for a business lunch in an informal atmosphere or those who want to take away a snack, some good bread or fried chicken.”

«I have always thought – concludes the chef – that the research work of a chef could be made available to everyone, a vast audience: those who go on the road every day».

The venue on Viale America will be only the first of a long series. The program envisages reaching around one hundred catering points in Italy and Europe within service stations, and beyond, within four years. The “Alt – Stazione del Gusto” project was born, in particular, from the partnership between the Niko Romito Academy and Enilive, identity of Eni Sustainable Mobility, the Eni Group company dedicated to biorefining, biomethane production and smart mobility (fa This company is responsible for car sharing Enjoy) which has around 5 thousand sales points in Europe.

Enilive aims to mark a change of pace in describing Eni’s transition towards sustainable mobility: in the logo with the six-legged dog, Eni’s symbol, the flame is replaced by an icon that refers to the concept of innovative mobility. In line with Eni’s “carbon neutrality” objective by 2050, Enilive plans, among other things, to increase its biorefining capacity, from over 1.6 million tonnes currently, to over 3 million tonnes/year by 2025 and to exceed 5 million tonnes per year by 2030.

The “Alt – Stazione del Gusto” project «gives the idea of ​​how we are transforming our company dedicated to biorefining, biomethane production, smart mobility solutions and the marketing of services and all energy carriers for mobility, also through the over 5 thousand Enilive Stations in Europe”, underlines Stefano Ballista, CEO of Enilive.

«Enilive stations today have become “mobility points” capable of satisfying an ever-increasing number of needs of people on the move, through the provision of services that allow customers to transform the stop for traditional or electric refueling from necessary to useful”.

In the Viale America station, for example, there is an area dedicated to charging electric vehicles, while the space that was previously occupied by the shelter and fuel dispensers has been transformed into a rest area for customers of the local.

«We want to follow the customer on the move», explains Giovanni Maffei, commercial director of Enilive. «In addition to service stations, we will evaluate with Accademia Niko Romito the entry of the “Alt – Stazione del Gusto” restaurants also into airports and railway stations. It will take time and it will be a next step.”

«In 2019 – recalls Maffei – we completely changed Eni’s strategy: with the aim of the energy transition, service stations began to combine traditional fuels with new generation ones such as biofuels, bioLPG, electric and hydrogen. We are aware that consumer behavior will change and that customers will stay in the facility for a longer time than in the past: this is why we have started the transformation of service stations into mobility hubs.”

To meet the new needs of people on the move, adds Maffei, «for Enilive it is important to modify the offer, trying to combine the supply of fuel with many services related to mobility, such as catering and food. We have developed an identity-based provision of services thanks to which the station is transformed and becomes a mobility hub.”

The partnership between Accademia Niko Romito and Enilive includes a development plan also through franchising. The project, in addition to the directly managed flagships, will develop a franchising plan which provides management and training models aimed at young entrepreneurs.

For the opening of new restaurants, Enilive will identify and make available locations in strategic positions. The franchising plan includes training at the Niko Romito Academy, a school of advanced training and professional specialization dedicated to the world of catering and cooking.