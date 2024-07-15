“It’s amazing what this guy can do, what a range he has?” is what you can hear from the crowd between songs, and Sampha’s flexibility is actually astonishing. The solo live version of his extremely personal ballad “No One Knows Me Like the Piano”, which is about his relationship to music, his childhood in London and the need for security and safety, is touching in its vulnerability. The next moment, all five musicians gather at the edge of the stage for a hypnotic drum session and get the audience going. On the set built in their middle, they create a rousing, African-like groove that builds to ecstasy and then erupts in the acoustic and electronic sounds that are so typical of Sampha, always surprising and almost improvised.

There is clearly a free spirit at work here, one who expands and sometimes breaks genre boundaries, one who moves effortlessly between different moods and sounds and who, as a performer, finds his full charisma in the interaction with his audience. “Next thing I’m drifting into open sky / And I don’t feel so scared / Dreamin’ with these open eyes / I’m grabbin’ at the air,” sings Sampha in the pre-chorus of the ethereally beautiful R&B piece “Spirit 2.0,” and for a moment, against the starry sky and the glassy lake, you actually have the feeling that you are taking off with the crowd. And you think that it is a blessing to see this man not quite at the top of the world yet, and that you can still admire him away from large, soulless halls – because you actually want to keep the secret a little longer.