Der britische Musiker Sampha, 1988 als Kind sierra-leonischer Eltern in Westlondon geboren, begann früh mit dem Klavierspiel und mit dem Songschreiben, für sich und für andere. Spätestens seit der Zusammenarbeit mit dem Rapper Drake für dessen Album „Nothing Was the Same“ gilt er als Meister, auf dessen Produzentendienste unter anderen Kanye West (der sich nun Ye nennt), Frank Ocean, Kendrick Lamar oder Solange regelmäßig zurückgreifen. 2017 veröffentlichte Sampha sein Solodebüt „Process“, Ende 2023 das großartige „Lahai“. Seine funkelnde Musik bewegt sich zwischen Jazz, Soul, Rap, Dance, Jungle und westafrikanischem Folk.
Dass er seinen Aufritt auf dem wahrscheinlich letztmaligen Melt-Festival in der Eisenstadt Ferropolis direkt am Ufer des Gremminer Sees vor spärlichem Publikum hinlegen musste, wird auch an der späten Stunde gelegen haben, deutet aber auch auf die Diskrepanz zwischen seiner Bedeutung als Mann im Hintergrund und der als Interpret. Live ist er aber eine Sensation. Und nach den ersten Songs des lässig mit grün-weiß gestreiftem Hemd und Leinenhose bekleideten Künstlers beginnt sich das Areal auch zu füllen.
Ein Freigeist am Werk
Der Musiker steht leicht erhöht auf einem Podest vor dem E-Piano, umringt von seiner vierköpfigen Band, mit der die Chemie zu stimmen scheint. Seine durchdringende und doch federleichte Stimme, ein heiseres und gleichzeitig schillerndes Falsett, wird von Pianistin Elsas, Perkussionist Ruthven, Schlagzeuger Blake Cascoe und Bassistin Rosetta getragen und zum Strahlen gebracht, und spätestens bei Songs wie dem eingängigen „Dancing Circles“ oder dem schwebenden Elektro-Stück „Satellite Business“ springt der Funke auf das Publikum über.
“It’s amazing what this guy can do, what a range he has?” is what you can hear from the crowd between songs, and Sampha’s flexibility is actually astonishing. The solo live version of his extremely personal ballad “No One Knows Me Like the Piano”, which is about his relationship to music, his childhood in London and the need for security and safety, is touching in its vulnerability. The next moment, all five musicians gather at the edge of the stage for a hypnotic drum session and get the audience going. On the set built in their middle, they create a rousing, African-like groove that builds to ecstasy and then erupts in the acoustic and electronic sounds that are so typical of Sampha, always surprising and almost improvised.
There is clearly a free spirit at work here, one who expands and sometimes breaks genre boundaries, one who moves effortlessly between different moods and sounds and who, as a performer, finds his full charisma in the interaction with his audience. “Next thing I’m drifting into open sky / And I don’t feel so scared / Dreamin’ with these open eyes / I’m grabbin’ at the air,” sings Sampha in the pre-chorus of the ethereally beautiful R&B piece “Spirit 2.0,” and for a moment, against the starry sky and the glassy lake, you actually have the feeling that you are taking off with the crowd. And you think that it is a blessing to see this man not quite at the top of the world yet, and that you can still admire him away from large, soulless halls – because you actually want to keep the secret a little longer.
