Even if you don't speak French, you'll understand immediately what this song is about when you hear the first gentle sounds of an electric guitar. The simple rhyme "deux par deux" and "heureux" is completely sufficient:

Tous les garçons et les filles de mon age

Se promènent dans la rue deux par deux

Tous les garçons et les filles de mon age

Savent bien ce que c’est qu’être heureux

The couple singing would love to be as happy as the couples walking hand in hand down the street. When this ditty, just three minutes long, made its way around the world in 1962, Françoise Hardy, born January 17, 1944, was eighteen years old. She grew up in Paris with her mother and a sister, in rather modest circumstances, as they say. After your Baccalaureate she began studying German at the Sorbonne.

“Tous les garçons et les filles” – she wrote the lyrics and music herself – was actually the B-side of her first single after she signed a record deal with Disc Vogue in November 1961. The actual A-side was called “J’suis d’accord”. An EP (for “Extended Play”, slightly longer than a single) followed, on which she also crooned “Oh oh chéri” and “Il est parti un jour”. These songs, which sound a lot more upbeat than “Tous les garcons et les filles,” echoed the “yé-yé” style of early ’60s France, so named after the English “yeah, yeah!” that the Beatles were just popularizing had in rock ‘n’ roll music. French representatives of those “années yé-yé” were Johnny Hallyday and Sylvie Vartan or Serge Gainsbourg, mixed with elements of the chanson.

An inimitable timbre

And it’s really too sad too:

Oui mais moi, je vais seule

Par les rues, l’âme en peine

Oui mais moi, je vais seule

Car personne ne m’aime

Mes jours, comme mes nuits

Sont en tous points pareils

Sans joies et pleins d’ennuis

Personne ne murmure je t’aime à mon oreille

Soulache, no one who loves her, days and nights without joy, full of boredom – the little private one ennui to a certain extent – ​​no one whispering “je t’aime” into her ear. How can that be? It is not without humor how the “Wikipedia” describes the content of the song: “The chanson is about the lament of a female growingwho is … alone.” Quel drame!

A post-existential mood still hung over Paris in those days. With his melodramatic pictures, the young painter Bernard Buffet had risen to become the megastar of “miserabilism”, his “Sad Clown” was omnipresent. Everyone who was part of this mood knew Françoise Sagan, who had stirred up the literary scene with “Bonjour tristesse” in 1954, then with “Aimez-vous Brahms?” in 1959. And so now Francoise Hardy, with that inimitable timbre of her singing: a young woman of exceptional attractiveness, tall, overly slender with a singularly beautiful face. Who looked so completely different from the still prevailing cliché of youthful femininity.







As if she were freezing from the cold – of the heart