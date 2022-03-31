SA song has been with me for many years, but a few months ago things got a whole new twist: Bernd Begemann spoke in the literature podcast “Reading Others” about the readings of his life – from the “Odyssey” in the version for young readers translated by Walter Jens to Hal Forster’s Prince Valiant comics and Ursula Le Guin’s short story “Die Omelas den Rückenkehr” to Harald Jähner’s historical study “Wolfzeit”. It was a long time since I had heard anyone speak about literature in public as wittily, touchingly, wittily and knowledgeably as this songwriter of all people, and one can only hope that some far-sighted literary editor on television or radio also took notice of this conversation.

Since the late 1980s, I’ve been listening to the almost unmistakable body of songs that Begemann has created since the late 1980s, paying even more attention to the lyrics. Without being able to really justify it, I tend to be less attracted to those songs whose verses are so demanding that they would easily be suitable for quiet reading, such as “German Hymn without Refrain” or “The Burning Boy”. More moving for me are pieces in which Begemann succeeds in decoding everyday life for me in all its complexity and comedy, and “Fernsehen mit dein Schwester” is a particularly good example of this. (Yes, I know, for fans, this choice is all too expected, but hey, that song first drew my attention to Begemann, and I’ve kept coming back to him ever since.)

lying out of compassion

Everything in this lyrics is set to ‘medium’, that’s the first thing you notice. The fact that your girlfriend’s sister sits in front of the television with you, although you would actually rather be “as a couple”, is undesirable, but “okay”. Even if the sister “still clings a bit” to her ex-boyfriend, her pain is now in the tolerable range. And while the opinions on the “Palm Beach Duo” clearly differ, with “Deep Space Nine” you quickly find a common denominator. No, there are no exaggerated emotional states in this song, only relaxed acceptance and friendly accommodation, culminating in what Americans are White Lie name, i.e. a lie out of prudence and compassion: “She’s a bit intrusive / and asks if she’s intrusive / and we say: no!”

In place of the great emotions, from the mostly artificial conjuration of which conventional pop music lives, there is a small feeling in “Fernsehen mit dein Schwester” that has perhaps never been sung about so tenderly and at the same time soberly: the half friendly, half family get-together that nobody that gives what he or she actually wants, but precisely because of that it creates a feeling of warmth that everyone can feel. With his song, Begemann gives an example of the fact that people are dependent “on vice solutions, on the second-best options”, as the philosopher Odo Marquard put it – and that by realizing and accepting this, “one is in touch with one’s own reality makes peace”. Begemann’s message, like Marquard’s, is one of comfort.





