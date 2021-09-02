VMany songs are about rain, but some of them also turn into real rain dramas through theatrical means. “Riders on the Storm” from the Doors, for example, with its downpour in which the killer on the road is up to mischief. Or “November Rain” by Guns n ‘Roses. Or the signature piece of the Weather Girls, who bend the sky so that it cracks. Often you also associate a special memory with how and where you heard it. Sometimes memories are deceptive: do you hear the rain in Tony Joe White’s “Rainy Night in Georgia”, or do you just imagine it?

Probably no sound is more radio playful than the rain, in whatever variant it may come: lengthways, crossways or even as “hard rain”. The history of pop music in radio play form, as Bob Dylan tried to depict it in more than a hundred hours with his “Theme Time Radio Hour”, begins with the rain noise: The very first episode had the theme “Weather” and the striking introduction “It’s night time in the big city … ” comes here from the rain.

There are thunderstorm songs with torrents, there are drip songs. There are also those who are incredibly annoying because they want to sell children or even adults that you have to face the rain with a sunny disposition, that is to say, with a grin that has been tackled. And then there are those songs in which the rain is more of an emotional background noise. Gurgling, splashing, just gushing out from everywhere, so that you immediately notice: This is a rain that will never stop. One such rain song is “De Cara a la Pared” by Lhasa de Sela. The title means “With the face to the wall” and it arouses dazzling associations in the short but enigmatic stanzas. Who is facing the wall? Mourners. Shy. Or those to be executed.

Llorando

De cara a la pared

Se apaga la ciudad

“Crying / With the face to the wall / The city is closing”: But the unbelievable voice of Lhasa de Sela rises from the black night, immediately falling again after an octave jump, the sonorous and harsh sounding that makes it so characteristic. She sings in Spanish, there is flamenco pain in it; the music is more reminiscent of Portuguese fado. And in a strange way it also has a country rhythm that is reminiscent of horses that ride very slowly, perhaps more like camels. Strange mix. A caravan goes through the rainy night.

Llorando

Y no hay màs

Muero quizas

Adonde estàs?

Everything so short and cutting, yet dazzling. “Weeping / And that’s all there is to it”: So nothing more to say? Or no more tears? “I might die / And where are you?”: Others need twenty stanzas or a whole novel. But this is only about the essentials.

Llorando – Soñando – Rezando: crying, dreaming, and finally praying, the singer stands in the rain without breathing, as they say, the situation becomes increasingly dramatic while the city burns and then sinks.

Te quiero amar: At the end it becomes clear that this may also be addressed to Saint Mary, who is called three times for help here before the voice dries up and at some point the rhythm too, which one only perceives as if stunned. In the end, only the noise remains in your head.

If you also learn something about the singer, how she lived, the effect of this, perhaps her strongest song, becomes even greater. It seems to have been a short, violent life, restless between places. Lhasa was born in the Catskill Mountains in New York State and has always been on the move since childhood, in Mexico, in San Francisco, in Marseille, in Montreal. Sometimes the story sounds almost like a fairy tale: a circus life with wild sisters, the creation of three music albums in between – and then the far too early death in 2010. A park has been named after her in Montréal.

The three albums have become as varied as their existence is changeable. You may argue about it, but the most impressive seems to be the 1997 debut album “La Llorona” (“The Crybaby”). “The Living Road” (2003) and “Lhasa” (2009) are also strong, but the debut is just a stunner. It explores all passions, including those of inflammability, and with all the desert sounds it comes to exhaustion in “El Desierto”. The album ends with the sounds of the singing saw and a song about the tree of oblivion. But you can never forget the record, the voice and especially the song of the great rain, it stays with you forever.