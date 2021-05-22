E.in a few light years: old love seems so far away. And then comes a call that hits you like lightning. The person on the other end, is he really there – or is that a ghost? This was the situation in which Joan Baez found herself in the mid-1970s. The call came from Bob Dylan, with whom she had formed the folk dream couple a good ten years earlier – only briefly. Because soon afterwards he didn’t want to have anything more to do with her.

The low point: During Dylan’s foggy tour of England in 1966, which is captured in DA Pennebaker’s film “Don’t Look Back”, he didn’t even want to perform with her again, and she is said to have been denied access to his hotel room. It all started in a hotel between the two of them:

Now I see you standing

With brown leaves falling all around

And snow in your hair

Now you’re smiling out the window

Of that crummy hotel

Over Washington Square

From the fog of memories, this scene appears almost too beautiful – precisely because the singer already knows about the bad ending. In her memoir, “And a Voice to Sing With,” Joan Baez adds more prosaic details to the song: “The shabby hotel in Washington Square cost $ 12 a night. It didn’t have room service and junkies frequented there (…). It pulled me down while Bob felt completely at home. “

But even the more detailed memory in the book has transfigured traits, so that it fits in well with the image of the New York folk revival at the beginning of the sixties, which is often a bit embellished today. It shows an artist couple who encourage each other and invent, even furnish.

She had cuffs

“I bought him a large black suit jacket that almost fitted,” writes Baez, “and to top it off: a pair of cuffs made of opaque purple bricks.” These cuffs are the sweet madeleines of memory that shine brightly again when Years later the said phone call comes out of nowhere:

Ten years ago

I bought you some cufflinks

You brought me something

We both know what memories can bring

They bring diamonds and rust

So Bob Dylan gave her something back too. She never felt closer to him than back then in New York, writes Baez. She, who was famous before him and first made him known by letting him perform with her, felt like a mother, at the same time like a mystical sister, saw him as a “fragile Sunday child” in the clothes she had bought and with her their cuffs – together they were a “living myth”. Everything seemed perfect. And that comes out again in the song: “Speaking strictly for me we both could have died then and there.”

But only then – because the myth has already started rusting in the song, as you can hear. That is precisely why the song is so good, it is the representation of a great love and at the same time its swan song. The high tone that one knows from Baez is broken here, with a curse that is unusual for her (“I’ll be damned”) as soon as she enters, just like the influence of Bob Dylan’s rough, ruthless imagery in his manic night in the typewriter hacked songs also broke the notion of noble, serious folk music that Baez had sung until then.

The unwashed phenomenon

It was precisely the contrast between the well-bred, almost holy-looking Joan and the young wild Bob (she called him Bobby) that made the couple so attractive. But while she admired his ingenious, rebellious manner and staging at the time, this admiration also got a kink in her memory song. The attributions for the young Dylan, who hit the New York scene with his chutzpah for self-invention, hardly arrived and yet “already a legend”, shimmer between friendly and biting irony: “the unwashed phenomenon”, “the original vagabond”. This unwashed man cut straight into the singer’s arms and found support there: “You strayed into my arms / and there you stayed”.

The following passage is marked by pride and bitterness:

Temporarily lost at sea

The Madonna was yours for free

Yes, the girl on the half-shell

Could keep you unharmed