S.Let’s say it in advance: This is not a masterpiece, neither musically nor lyrically. But first of all, Joseph Beuys himself is there and fortunately does not pretend to be able to sing or dance. And secondly, it is remarkable how touchingly naive some of the cultural products of the peace and environmental movement of the early 1980s seem today – does anyone remember Karl the Beetle? Exactly.

“But we want: Sun instead of Reagan

Live without armor!

Whether west

Whether east

There must be rust on rockets! “

Life in the Federal Republic was not all golden. Acid rain fell on the forests everywhere, and the forests died or were cut down everywhere. Then there was the eternal cold war, the threat of heaps of Pershing II and other missiles that were stationed between the fronts, i.e. in Central Europe, from both sides, Americans and Soviets. The front ran somewhere between Hesse and Thuringia, and of course it “does something” to people, as the saying goes, namely above all a rather queasy feeling. There was demonstration everywhere. Against runways and above all for peace. And these masses who demonstrated there soon founded a new party and called it “The Greens”. Mittenmang was a certain Professor Beuys, an internationally recognized artist who had just successfully completed a retrospective at the Guggenheim.



In November 1982 at the Federal Conference of the Greens in Hagen: Beuys welcomes Petra Kelly.

And now this respectable man is on the ARD on May 25, 1982 on the stage of the nonsense program “Bananas”, jumping around, swinging the microphone and speaking bad puns. Well, it wasn’t much worse than the popular slogan “Petting instead of Pershing”. Nevertheless. Who are these people and how did that come about?

On April 19, 1982, as far as we know, Beuys recorded this piece of contemporary history on behalf of the Greens and released it as a single. The title is there in yellow on brown, the interpreter right below it, in the form of a signature. This, as every buyer understands, is a piece of Beuys, an actionist work of art, a social sculpture, if you will, signed by the master himself. The music was written by Klaus Heuser, guitarist for the band BAP. The text with the bad puns came from a copywriter by the name of Alain Thomé, and BAP man Manfred Boecker also worked on it.

At the end of May there was the first big appearance, namely in the said ARD broadcast with a band called “Die Deserteure”. An astounded Wolfgang Niedecken from BAP was sitting in front of the TV and later gave the following reaction to the art magazine “ART”: “At some point I switch on the TV to watch the program“ Bananas ”and see our guitarist, our bassist, our then Percussion player suddenly sitting on the drums, two choir ladies, one of whom was Ina Deter and the other the ex-girlfriend of our guitarist. That was a woman who served in the Chlodwig-Eck, our favorite bar, and sang for the band Nyloneuter. Wolf Maahn was obviously the band leader of this story. And Joseph Beuys stood there and sang this terrible text. “

The art world was somewhat flabbergasted, the music world was somewhat flabbergasted, but we can sit back, giggle and think: Has he made it again, the old fox! If the fat corners and felt structures are already being presented behind glass in the Guggenheim, then you have to appear on ARD in strange nonsense programs in the framework program with Kim Wilde and Foreigner and bring up all, really all of the remaining artifacts against you. This is how “social plastic” works. Bravo!