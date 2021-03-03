Fira de Barcelona venue after the announcement of the cancellation of the Mobile World Congress (MWC). ALBERT GARCIA

With everything that has happened in the last 12 months, we have already forgotten the heated debate that originated from the cancellation of the Mobile World Congress 2020. The congress on mobile technologies was one of the first international events to be suspended by Covid -19. All kinds of theories were written about the cancellation of the appointment: the commercial war between the United States and China, local political tensions, or an alleged mismanagement of the Government and the organization before the cri …