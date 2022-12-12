According to the lawyer of the Bianchi brothers, the witnesses of the event were drunk and therefore their statements are not reliable

Last July, the court of Frosinone sentenced i White brothers to life imprisonment, Francesco Bellegia to 23 years in prison and Mario Pincarelli to 21, for the crime of the voluntary murder of Willy Duarte. Today the lawyers of the 4 defendants disclosed the reasons on which the appeal expected in the coming months will be based.

It was a night in September 2020 when in a small square in Colleferrothe young assistant chef Willy Monteiro Duarte was kicked and punched for intervening to break up a fight involving a friend of his.

After years of investigations, the Court of Assizes of the Court of Frosinone last July issued the first instance sentence, condemning the Bianchi brothers, Francesco Bellegia and Mario Pincarelli respectively to life imprisonment, 23 and 21 years’ imprisonment.

From the beginning, the lawyers of the four accused had announced that they would be appeals and in recent days they have made known the reasons on which the appeal will be based.

The motivations of the lawyers of the Bianchi brothers

According to Vanina Zaru, Marco Bianchi’s lawyer, those who were accepted by the Court as key witnesses in the trial had at least been drinking a lot that evening. Testimonies that therefore would not be reliable, also taking into account the low light of what was the scene of the event. Then he explained that:

A more accurate investigation to understand who and to what extent had at least consumed alcohol would probably have outlined the scenario of the real reliability and authenticity of the memories.

Valerio Spigarelli And Hippolyta Naso, defenders of Gabriele Bianchi, instead focus on the roles and responsibilities according to them key to Bellegia and Pincarelli in the beating. Furthermore, they write that some of the injuries that proved fatal to Willy could have been caused by the doctors during the resuscitation maneuvers attempted on the spot.

Francesco Bellegia’s defense attorney highlighted the fact that the only witnesses who accuse his client are friends of the Artena brothers.

Present the reasons for the remembrance also from Loredana MazzengaMario Pincarelli’s defense attorney. The lawyer stated that her client, although he hit Willy, did not do it with such violence as to cause his death.