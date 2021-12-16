Older people with the tightest grants are left behind now that the new coalition does raise the minimum wage, but cuts the link with the state pension.











Many elderly people had hoped to gain something in the coming years. That does not seem to be happening for a group of pensioners. This is because the new cabinet intends not to automatically increase the amount of the AOW with the increase in the minimum wage, which normally happens with all benefits. The coalition parties announced on Wednesday that they want to raise the minimum wage by 7.5 percent during the coming cabinet term. But the elderly do not benefit from this: the coalition parties allow social assistance and other benefits to increase, but not the AOW.

FNV: Scandalous

Trade unions and organizations for the elderly are angry that the historical link, which has existed since 1980, is in danger of being broken with one ‘stroke of the pen’. Threatening, because the plans still have to be converted into legislation and then piloted through parliament. FNV chairman Tuur Elzinga calls the decoupling ‘scandalous’.

The coalition agreement does state that the elderly are compensated by means of a higher discount for the elderly. That is an amount that the elderly are allowed to deduct from the tax they have to pay. But here the shoe pinches both ways.

A: This elderly person’s discount is only available to elderly people with a combined income of up to approximately 50,000 euros. Above that amount there is no discount. B: (and that’s what Elzinga is so angry about) to be able to get the elderly discount, you have to pay tax.

And that is precisely not the case for people with only AOW and little or no supplementary pension. Elzinga: ,,So they don’t benefit from a higher discount, because they can’t cash it in at all.” After all, you do not receive any money from the tax authorities.

The problem has been around for a long time

The FNV finds the coalition plan ‘harsh’. However, the coalition parties point out that there are still very few elderly people who only have to get by on the AOW. In 2012, it was about 5000 people. Even with a little supplementary pension, the increase in the elderly person’s discount will be noticeable, it sounds like.

But Elzinga points out that for most retirees the AOW is still the main component of their income. “With a small supplementary pension you may be eligible for the higher elderly person’s discount, but if you can’t cash it in completely, you will still get nothing.”

It is not yet known how many AOW pensioners there will be in the future. The intended increase in the elderly person’s tax credit has not yet been worked out. But the problem that by no means all elderly people can receive the full elderly person’s discount to which they are entitled has existed for some time. In 2019 it went according to the cabinet to 14 percent that could not be cashed in. By increasing the elderly person’s tax credit, that percentage will probably increase.

