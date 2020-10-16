Punjab batsman Nicolas Pooran said that the presence of Chris Gayle at the crease boosts the team’s confidence and the famous cricketer known as the ‘Universe Boss’ in the Indian Premier League match of Kings XI Punjab He also proved his importance by scoring a half-century during the win over Royal Challengers Bangalore.Gayle was playing his first match since January. He hit five sixes and a four during his 53-run knock after a slow start against Royal Challengers Bangalore, which helped Kings XI Punjab break the order in five matches. Puran told compatriot Mayank Agarwal after the match on IPL T20.com, ‘He made a slow start, which is acceptable because he was playing cricket after a long time. He then showed why he is the greatest T20 batsman. It is fantastic to see him scoring. ‘

The mood is different when Chris Gayle is at the crease

The West Indies wicket-keeper batsman also said that when the 41-year-old Jamaican is at the crease, the atmosphere inside the camp is different. He said, ‘For me he is the greatest T20 player. When Chris is batting, you always feel that you have a chance to win the match. When he is at the crease, there is a different mood inside the camp. We would like to see a player like that at the crease as a batsman. ‘