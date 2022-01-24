Poor workers, alarming data if you look at individual incomes

The pandemic from Coronavirus resulted in a severe economic crisis, further accentuating the differences between riches and Poors. Just a week ago, a statistic of Eurostat which photographs a worrying situation: 1 in 10 workers had an income below the poverty. But that research – we read in the Fatto Quotidiano – presented a not a small defect, he considered in fact the entire family unit. It would already be bad if that were the situation in Italy, but the reality is even worse: using a more sensible indicator, in fact, i workers in poverty become at least one out of four, the 25%. A report drawn up by a group of scholars, economists, jurists and sociologists, highlights figures very different from those indicated by Eurostat.

Their study – continues the Fact – focuses on how poor work is evolved over the past 15 years: in a nutshell, the situation has worsened. This means that the Italian workers still pay for the 2008 crisis and the nature of the subsequent resumptions did not allow for a solid recovery: the Covidthen, it pulverized much of the progress. The report just released then has, first of all, inserted in the calculation i workers with less than seven months. By doing so, the incidence of in-work poverty already rises by about a point and a half, reaching in 2017 the 13.2% (up from 10.3% in 2006). This is the aggregate figure, but it reaches 21.6% by isolating those who have been part time for at least a month. Taking gross wages as a reference, poverty affects the 24.2% of individual income.

