The Balearic government’s latest easing of restrictions means that the interiors of bars and restaurants in Mallorca can now be open to customers.

Sunday was the first day for this new measure, and it was a welcome one for bars in parts of the island where the weather wasn’t good. In Palma, for example, interiors were full to the capacities that are permitted – 50% if the establishment doesn’t have a terrace; 30% if it does.

Elsewhere on the island, where it wasn’t raining, there was a rather different picture – Sunday morning coffee drinkers were mostly all on the terraces.

With the exception of a brief period before Easter, interiors had been closed since December. For now, the closing time indoors is 6pm.