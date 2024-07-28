Training sessions were scheduled for this Sunday on the River Seine in Paris in preparation for the competitions planned there during the Olympic Games. have been cancelled out by poor water quality.

The Organizing Committee for the Olympic Games (OCOG) together with the International Triathlon Federation and local authorities decided to suspend them after the rains on Friday and Saturday because the “water levels did not offer sufficient guarantees”.

In their statement, they did not specify the rate E.Coli and enterococci that have been measured, which are the bacteria that are monitored when controlling the quality of the river water, which is one of the major challenges still facing the competitions at the Paris Games.

The triathlon swimming event is scheduled for the riverJuly 30 for men, July 31 for women and August 5 for the mixed relay.

Likewise Open water marathons should be held in the Seine female and male from August 31st to August 5th.

All of this is part of the Paris 2024 strategy to ensure that the capital’s most emblematic locations are the stars of the Games.

The problem is that there are no full guarantees that these competitions can be held on the river, even though French administrations have invested 1.4 billion of euros since 2016 in an ambitious plan to improve water quality and make it possible to swim in the stretch of river that runs through Paris from the summer of 2025, something that has not been possible for a century.

On July 17th, The Mayor of Paris bathed in front of the cameras and dozens of journalists alongside the head of the Organising Committee for the Paris 2024 GamesTony Estanguet, and the prefect (government delegate) in the Ile de France region, to show that this was possible.

However, on Friday it became known that the water did not meet the health conditions established by the health authorities last year.

EFE