Rich vs poor, the ultimate battle is on the beaches. Between raw fish and the ban on schiscetta

Italy is a strange country, perhaps the only one where rich and poor are often pilloried without interruption. THE rich because they are often “enriched” and therefore vulgar, arrogant, screaming and lovers of the galaxy of tackiness, immoderate display of money, which hides who knows what unmentionable secrets.

THE poorwell the poor: ugly dirty and bad represent the true mirror where none of us has the desire or the courage to reflect, but in these fluid and fluctuating social dynamics there is a particular moment in which it is possible to make a precise assessment of the state of ” salute”, or sickness, and obviously it’s the August holidays.

Every year one of the greatest sociological guerrillas is unleashed, which sees opposing political and cultural alignments, between old and new ambiguities, in a persistent Foucault pendulum where between the Twiga of Forte dei Marmi and the free beach of Coccia di Morto in Rome, an attempt is made to give a face to the undifferentiated and holiday magma of this town.

Yes, because i newspapers they know how to dismantle the certainties of the slightly fascist neo-rich who hides his debt to enjoy a plate of raw fish under the awning of the Super-Tamarro, extraordinary croupier of new ways and new styles. The Spanish ham pizza is the must for €59: a must. There is even talk of a check at the entrance of these prestigious places, where impeccable waiters have the ability to assess the financial capacity of the admitted guest.

