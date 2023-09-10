The film Poor Things was awarded the coveted Golden Lion for best film on Saturday during the Venice Film Festival. The Frankenstein-like, absurd comedy by Greek director Yorgos Lanthimos (The Favorite) premiered earlier this week and immediately received high praise. The Silver Lion was in favor Evil Does Not Exista film by Japanese director Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, who won an Oscar last year for Drive my car.

American Cailee Speany won the prize for best actress. She received the award for her portrayal of Priscilla Presley, the former wife of Elvis Presley, in the film of the same name. Priscilla. The award for best actor went to Peter Sarsgaard for his role in the family drama Memory. The Jury Prize was in favour GreenBordera film about migrants stuck at the border between Poland and Belarus.

Hollywood strike

With the presentation of the awards, the eightieth edition of the film festival came to an end on Saturday after eleven days, which this time was overshadowed by the strikes in Hollywood. It started when writers of films and series stopped working, later the actors joined them. Led by the SAG-AFTRA union, they are striking against the way studios pay actors and handle copyrights.

Because actors are not allowed to promote films as part of the strike, studios are postponing film releases. For that reason, the planned opening film of the festival disappeared from the agenda. There were also far fewer Hollywood actors present in Venice. For example, Bradley Cooper was not present at the premiere of Maestroa film in which he plays the leading role and which he also directed himself.