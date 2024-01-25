'Poor Things' comes to Peru and you can't miss this film that surprised the Academy. 'Poor creatures', as is its name in Spanish, is one of the films that could win the most awards at the 96th edition of the Oscars, after it was nominated in 11 categories, located only behind 'Oppenheimer', which received 13 nominations. This footage, which is under the direction of Yorgos Lanthimoshas a luxury cast led by Emma Stone and completed with Mark Ruffalo, Willem Dafoe, Ramy Youssef, Kathryn Hunter and others.

Although this film was officially released on December 8, 2023 in theaters in the United States and the United Kingdom, it arrives in our country on Thursday, January 25, 2024, so in this note we will tell you where you can see this acclaimed film in Peruvian cinemas.

Watch the trailer for 'Poor Things' HERE

Where to see 'Poor Things' in Peru?

'Poor Things' arrives in Peru and its projection will be exclusively on the giant screen. Cineplanet, Cinemark, Cinépolis, UVK and Cinestar are some of the cinemas where you can see this acclaimed film, which promises to be one of the top winners at the 2024 Oscar Awards, a ceremony that will take place on March 10, 2024.

In which Cineplanet theaters can you see 'Poor Things'?

CP Alcazar

CP Arequipa

CP Brazil

CP Cajamarca

CP Caminos del Inca

CP Center

CP Civic Center

CP Comas

CP Cusco

CP El Polo

CP Civil Guard

CP La Molina

CP Mall Aventura Chiclayo

CP Mall del Sur

CP North

CP Piura

CP Piura Real Plaza

CP Pro

CP Risso

CP San Juan de Lurigancho

CP San Miguel

CP Santa Clara

CP Tacna

CP Villa El Salvador

CP Villa María del Triunfo.

In which Cinemark theaters to see 'Poor Things'?

Cinemark Angamos

Cinemark Jockey Plaza

Cinemark MallPlaza Bellavista

Cinemark MallPlaza Comas

Cinemark MegaPlaza

Cinemark San Miguel

Cinemark Lambramani (Arequipa)

In which Cinépolis theaters should you watch 'Poor Things'?

Cinépolis Larcomar

Cinépolis Plaza Norte

Cinépolis Santa Anita

When does 'Poor Things' premiere in Peru?

'Poor Things' premieres in Peru on Thursday, January 25, 2024. In this way, the film directed by Yorgos Lanthimos and winner of two Golden Globes—for best comedy or musical film and best comedy or musical actress (Emma Stone)—arrives in our country almost two months after its official premiere, which took place on December 8, 2023. .

Emma Stone won the 2024 Golden Globe for best actress in a comedy or musical for her role in 'Poor Things'. Photo: EFE

How long is 'Poor Things'?

'Poor Things' It has a duration of 141 minutes, which translates into a total of 2 hours and 21 minutes. It should be noted that this film It is aimed at people over 18 years of agebecause it has sex scenes, disturbing material and other adult themes.

