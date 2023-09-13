‘Poor Things’ It’s the new thing Emma Stone and it is already emerging as one of the favorites to sweep the most important awards in the film world. Her first achievement was winning the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival. This film presents an interesting and novel plot, it was directed by the renowned Yorgos Lanthimos and also has the participation of great actors, such as Mark Ruffalo and Willem Dafoe. Here we tell you what the film is about.

What is the movie ‘Poor Things’ about?

Emma Stone and Willem Dafoe are part of ‘Poor Things’. Photo: LR composition/Searchlight Pictures

This film is based on the novel of the same name written by Alasdair Gray in 1992 and, below, we present the official synopsis of ‘Poor Things’: “A young girl named Bella is brought back to life by her guardian, the scientist Dr. Godwin Baxter. Initially naïve, Bella is eager to learn about the world around her, albeit under Baxter’s protection. Wanting to see more, she runs away with Duncan Wedderburn, a cunning and debauched lawyer, and travels continents. Freed from prejudice of her time, Bella demands equality and liberation.

When is the movie ‘Poor Things’ released?

‘Poor Things’, a film starring Emma Stone and Mark Ruffalo, will be released on Friday, December 8, 2023 in the cinemas of USA and the January 12, 2024 in it United Kingdom. At the moment, only these two English-speaking countries have confirmed the arrival of the film directed by Yorgos Lanthimos to their billboards.

Watch the official trailer for ‘Poor Things’ HERE

