The film industry is preparing for one of the most anticipated premieres in the world of streaming. 'Poor Things' or 'Poor Creatures' is one of the films that is a favorite at the 2024 Oscars and will now reach the screens of all homes. With the stellar participation of Emma Stone, Mark Ruffalo and Willem Dafoethis film has not only captured attention for its impressive performances, but also for its intriguing narrative and the controversial sex scenes of its protagonist.

The film has made headlines for its multiple nominations at the 2024 Oscars, including best picture. The combination of a renowned cast and a script adapted from an award-winning literary work promises an unparalleled cinematic experience, set in the Victorian era and full of moments of self-discovery and freedom.

On which streaming platform will 'Poor Things' be released?

The acclaimed film 'Poor Things' will debut on the Hulu platform. Subscribers to the video-on-demand service will have the privilege of immersing themselves in this Victorian story starting in March 2024.

This release represents a unique opportunity for those who wish to explore the rich narrative and outstanding performances of its protagonists, all under the Disney Entertainment banner.

When is the exact release date of 'Poor Things' on streaming?

Mark your calendars, because 'Poor Things' will be available to enjoy on Hulu starting Thursday, March 7. This strategic date allows viewers to immerse themselves in the film's plot just before the Academy Awards ceremony, scheduled for March 10, 2024, providing fresh and updated context for Oscar-related debates and bets. .

Official trailer for 'Poor Things'

What is the movie 'Poor Things' about?

'Poor Things' is inspired by Alasdair Gray's novel of the same name, immersing audiences in a Victorian epic. The plot revolves around Bella Baxter, a young woman who, after being resurrected by scientist Dr. Godwin Baxter, embarks on a journey of self-discovery with lawyer Duncan Wedderburn.

This odyssey not only challenges the social conventions of the time, but also explores themes of liberation and equality, offering a provocative look at Victorian values ​​and prejudices.

What awards has 'Poor Things' won to date?

Before its arrival on streaming, 'Poor Things' has already left an indelible mark on awards season. With notable wins at the Golden Globes and BAFTAs, including best picture, best actress, and costume design and production accolades, the film positions itself as a formidable contender in today's film landscape.

These achievements not only predict possible success at the 2024 Oscars, but also highlight the quality and impact of this production on critics and the public.

