The most recent collaboration between actress Emma Stone and director Yorgos Lanthimos is presented in 'Poor Things', or 'Poor Creatures' in Spanish. The film has been nominated for the 2024 Oscar in the best film category. In addition, Stone and Lanthimos were also selected for the categories of best actress and best director, respectively, for their outstanding film work.

Likewise, they attracted attention for the controversial sex scenes starring Stone and Ruffalo in the plot, and which the actress defended before the press. Now, this production reaches theaters in Mexico and Peru, and promises to become a success thanks to its surprising story, which many compare to the classic 'Frankenstein'. In this note, we prepare a guide so that you do not miss any details of 'Poor Things'.

What is the synopsis of the movie 'Poor Things'?

In 'Poor Things' they tell us the intriguing story of Bella Baxter (Emma Stone), a young woman who, after being revived by the innovative and eccentric Dr. Godwin Baxter (Willem Dafoe), is under his guardianship. Bella, with an insatiable desire to learn and experience life, runs away with Duncan Wedderburn (Mark Ruffalo), a very clever lawyer.

On her journey, devoid of the prejudices of her time, Bella embarks on an exciting adventure, strengthening her determination in the fight for equality and freedom. Her story is a reflection of bravery and the search for autonomy in a world governed by rigid rules.

Where to watch the movie 'Poor Things' with Emma Stone?

The movie 'Poor Things' is currently not available on any streaming platform, but you can enjoy it in theaters from its release date in the different countries where it will be screened. Here we inform you what they are.

When does 'Poor Things' arrive in Peru?

In the case of Peru, 'Poor Things' will reach movie theaters, such as Cineplanet, Cinemark, Cinépolis, UVK and Movietime, this Thursday, January 25, 2024. The cost of tickets will vary depending on the company you choose to attend.

When does 'Poor Things' premiere in Mexico?

'Poor Things' or 'Pobre Creatures' will hit Mexican movie theaters this Thursday, January 25, 2024, more than a month after its premiere on the big screen in the United States. Cinemex and Cinépolis will be two of them.

When does 'Poor Things' come out in Spain?

In Spain, 'Poor Creatures' by its Spanish name, reached the country's main cinemas on Thursday, January 24, 2024. Therefore, many are already enjoying the film starring Emma Stone.

'Poor Things' received 11 Oscar nominations. Photo: Searchlight

Who is in the cast of the movie 'Poor Things'?