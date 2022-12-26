With less than a week left for the inauguration of president-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), security is one of the biggest concerns of the government, since Brasília was under threat of explosive material this weekend. The security scheme at the venue should be reassessed and reinforced, as announced by the future Minister of Justice, Flávio Dino.

Other politicians have also had their security put at risk; some did not survive. Remember 7 bosses who suffered attacks:

Ronald Reagan (USA, 1981 to 1989)

Outrage: On March 30, 1981, shortly after assuming the presidency of the United States, Ronald Reagan suffered an attack on Washington after a political compromise🇧🇷 He and three others were shot by John Hinckley. The president, aged 70 at the time, suffered a punctured lung but survived. One of the other companions who was also hit was James Brady, then Secretary of White House Press. Jim was shot in the head and left with permanent damage.

Hinckley was imprisoned for 41 years and, in June of this year, he was released. Upon being arrested, the police reported that the motivation for the crime was an obsession with the American actress Jodie Foster: the attack was made to impress the artist.

Anwar Sadat (Egypt, 1970 to 1981)

Murder: the military Muhammad Anwar Al Sadat, president of Egypt for 11 years, was assassinated by Muslim jihadists in October 1981. The crime took place during a military parade in Cairo, where they were celebrating the 8th anniversary of the Egyptian victory in the Battle of the Barlev Line, in the War of Yom Kippur🇧🇷 The attack included, in addition to machine-gun fire, grenades and other high-caliber weapons. Five shots hit Sadat, who died on arrival at the Armed Forces hospital.

Yitzhak Rabin (Israel, 1974 to 1977 / 1992 to 1995)

Murder: Another murdered politician was the Israeli Yitzhak Rabin, Prime Minister of Israel for two terms. The former general was shot twice in the back during a peace rally in Kings Square in Tel Aviv. The author of the shots was the Orthodox Jewish student Yigal Amir, an extreme right militant who did not agree with the negotiations between the country and the Palestinian community. The young man was sentenced to life imprisonment.

Nicolás Maduro (Venezuela, 2013 to present)

Outrage: In August 2018, Nicolás Maduro suffered a drone attack in Caracas. The devices detonated explosives as the president went to the National Guard. He was not hit, but the incident had international repercussions, and Maduro believed it to be an attack by the US on Colombia.

Three people were sentenced in 2022 to 30 years in prison for the attack: María Delgado Tabosky, retired Major Juan Carlos Marrufo and retired Colonel Juan Francisco Rodríguez.

Jair Bolsonaro (Brazil, 2019 to 2022)

Outrage: Former captain Jair Messias Bolsonaro suffered an attack in September 2018, during the election campaign. The then candidate was stabbed in the chest during a campaign rally in Juiz de Fora (MG), where he was carried by supporters. The author of the crime was identified as Adélio Bispo, and is still serving his sentence at the Campo Grande Maximum Security Penitentiary.

The stab has yielded Bolsonaro at least 5 surgeries in the last 4 years to correct problems in the digestive system; in addition, he undergoes periodic examinations and often reports severe abdominal pain. According to a police investigation, Adélio’s motivation was both personal and political.

Jovenel Moïse (Haiti, 2017 to 2021)

Murder: The president of Haiti, Jovenel Moïse, was murdered indoors in the early hours of July 7, 2021, at the age of 53. Four armed men invaded the president’s residence in Port-au-Prince and shot him and his wife, Martine. Jovenel was shot 12 times, one of them in the head. Despite signs of torture, the wife survived.

A few days later, three suspects were shot by Haitian police. In January of this year, a a former Colombian soldier was named as a suspect in the crime and was arrested.

Cristina Kirchner (Argentina, 2019 to present)

Outrage: In September of this year, the vice-president of Argentina, Cristina Kirchner, suffered an attack in front of her house. 38-caliber revolver at the politician’s head in the Recoleta neighborhood of Buenos Aires. He even fired the revolver, but the gun misfired at the time of the shot.

The perpetrator of the attack was Brazilian Fernando Andrés Sabag Montiel, who would have planned the aggression with his girlfriend. The motivation for the crime was not clear, but suspicions of the authorities show that both are supporters of Nazism due to tattoos that make reference to Hitler’s ideology.