Poor Russians collecting deadwood for their own needs were offered to do it in a new way – using hand saws, axes, light chainsaws. The corresponding bill was submitted to the State Duma by deputies of the LDPR faction headed by Igor Lebedev and Yaroslav Nilov, IA Regnum reports.

According to the document, amendments are proposed to the Forestry Code. They, among other things, imply the decoding of the concept of “dead wood” and the attribution of dead wood to non-wood forest resources with the decoding of this concept.

The authors of the initiative do not agree that many regions have adopted acts that completely distorted the idea of ​​“free collection by citizens for their own needs of a forest resource that no one needs,” writes Regnum.

According to Nilov, the adoption of the bill will help speed up the cleaning of forests and reduce their fire hazard, as well as support “needy citizens” in rural areas.

Amendments to the Forestry Code, allowing free collection of dead wood, entered into force in 2019. They specified that trees, shrubs and their parts “damaged as a result of unfavorable weather conditions or for other natural reasons” are considered deadwood. Later, some regions introduced their own additional rules regarding the collection of dead wood. So, in the Tula region it was forbidden to use saws, axes and other tools.