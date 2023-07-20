Dhe strawberry and asparagus harvest in Germany in 2023 is expected to be worse than it has been for many years. In the case of strawberries, according to initial estimates, farms are expecting around 84,700 tons to be the lowest outdoor harvest since 1998, as the Federal Statistical Office announced on Thursday. The asparagus harvest is estimated at 105,700 tons. That would be the lowest harvest volume since 2013. The Wiesbaden statisticians cite falling demand in view of the general rise in prices and the cool weather in spring as reasons for the development, which is why the harvest started later than usual in some cases.

According to the provisional figures, the volume of strawberries would be 14 percent below the already relatively poor harvest year 2022 with 98,500 tons. According to the Federal Office, between 2017 and 2022 an average of almost a quarter more red fruit was picked in fields in Germany than this year.

However, in 2023, given the relatively cost-intensive domestic production, the farms also reduced the acreage for outdoor strawberries by 7 percent to around 9,200 hectares compared to the previous year. This is also the lowest value since 1998.

The area under cultivation was also reduced for asparagus – by 4 percent compared to the previous year to 20,500 hectares. The expected harvest volume of the noble vegetable in the current year is 4 percent below the value of 2022 and 15 percent below the average of 2017 to 2022 of 123,600 tons.