United States.- Through social networks circulates the complaint of a user who recently released his vehicle Tesla Model Ybut while driving on the freeway, the steering wheel came off.

Tesla lately receives complaints and about its bad reputation regarding the quality of electric vehicles.

A Twitter user shared a terrifying scene, after the steering wheel of your new vehicle came off while you were driving with his family on a highway.

The user @ preneh24 shared the images of how he has the steering wheel in his hands after it came off, for which he had to call a tow truck.

The driver explained that he was traveling with his family. and they were excited to receive the Tesla Model Y, which arrived on January 24 but by January 30 suffered the unfortunate detail.

The steering wheel fell off when they were driving on the highwaythe good thing is that at that moment there was no car behind him and he was able to stop safely.

It should be noted that a similar case occurred in 2020, when an owner of a Tesla Model 3 drove for more than 340 miles and the steering wheel fell off while reversing.

Elon Musk’s Tesla company is dedicated to manufacturing electric cars, but has received complaints, such as the extreme cold of December 2022 in the United States, when the vehicles presented faults that should not exist due to their “exaggerated price.”