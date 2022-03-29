The poor potatoes are a popular recipe in the cuisine of southern Spain, and like many of the most humble traditional dishes in the country, it manages to transform the simple into glorious. Originally it requires few and cheap ingredients, and I clarify, I say “originally” because we all know how things are with the oil. But let’s go to what we are going: it is enough to have potatoes, onion, pepper/s, salt and oil to cook them.

It is, neither more nor less, some poached and fried potatoes to which onion and green and/or red pepper cut into julienne strips are usually added. Many versions also include garlic, although if you choose to add it, be careful, as it burns very easily. They can be eaten as a first course or as a main course; As is or with fried eggs, with some sautéed chickpeas or as an accompaniment to any meat or fish.

The most important thing to carry out this recipe successfully is to take care of the temperature of the oil. First you have to cook the onion and the peppers over medium heat so that they soften, then add the potatoes, and when they have softened a little, turn up the heat so that they brown. If you cook from the beginning with the oil very hot, it is quite likely that the onion and pepper will burn.

Difficulty

None. Or maybe yes… to get oil.

Ingredients

for 4 people

1kg of potatoes

1 Italian green pepper

½ red bell pepper

1 onion

About 250 ml of olive oil

fine salt

parsley (optional)

Preparation

Cut the Italian green pepper, red pepper and onion into julienne strips between three and five millimeters thick. Heat the oil in a skillet over medium heat. Add the chopped peppers and onion and fry for 10 minutes. Meanwhile, peel and cut the potatoes into slices approximately five millimeters thick. Add them to the pan and salt. Poach for 10 minutes and move gently from time to time so that they cook evenly. Turn up the heat to brown for a further 10 minutes, turning gently once or twice. Remove and drain well with the help of a spider, slotted spoon or strainer. Serve hot with a little chopped parsley on top.

If you make this recipe, share the result on your social networks with the hashtag #RecipesComidista. And if it goes wrong, complain to the Cook Ombudsman by sending an email to defenderacomidista@gmail.com.