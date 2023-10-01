Home page politics

Split

Rolf Mützenich, chairman of the SPD parliamentary group. © Bernd Elmenthaler/Imago

There are rumblings in the SPD parliamentary group. The grumbling is getting louder, the criticism of the government’s performance is becoming more audible.

The faction leader became clear. Maybe also because the Chancellor was far away at the UN General Assembly. “I never want that again! You can’t treat me and the parliamentary group like that!” Rolf Mützenich shouted at the meeting of the SPD members of the Bundestag a week ago. A heating law like the one that recently passed the Bundestag will “not happen again”. Anyone who knows Mützenich, the otherwise rather reserved leader of the SPD MPs, suspects that it was an emotional outpouring by his standards.

Perhaps he wanted to prevent the unrest in his group. Perhaps he was upset about the candidates running for his group’s executive board elections. Perhaps he also wanted to express the general mood. But above all, he probably wanted to make a statement. A clear signal that he and his group are not willing to continue to follow the political style of the first half of the legislative period without complaint. No longer be a repair shop for a government that is struggling more with itself than realizing its promise of progress. This Tuesday he added again, with Olaf Scholz right next to him. Communication between the federal government and the parliamentary group “needs improvement”. And: “The flow of information must be better.” Applause for the parliamentary group leader.

How to get the Table.Media newsletter This analysis lies IPPEN.MEDIA as part of a cooperation with the Berlin.Table Professional Briefing before – she had published it first Berlin.Table on September 27, 2023. Receive 30 days free access for further exclusive information from the Table.Media Professional Briefings – the crucial thing for those making decisions in business, science, politics, administration and NGOs.

“The tips didn’t give a good picture”

Because things are not going well in the coalition. And despite all his loyalty, Mützenich is not afraid to say it bluntly: “The leaders of the coalition have not given a good picture in the last few months,” he said recently in the Bundestag’s budget debate. Surveys support the impression. Germans’ trust in the traffic light government has fallen to an all-time low, as Allensbach analyzed last week. Only 30 percent attest to the coalition’s willingness to renew itself, and only 41 percent believe that Germany is attractive as a business location. In the Sunday question, the poll numbers are in the basement, and the MPs are feeling the anger in their constituencies directly and immediately. At your events, at the information stands, but also from your own members. There is talk of “end-time blues”; “there is despair,” admits an experienced comrade.

MPs are becoming more irritated because they are supposed to defend a government that can no longer find a common denominator. Of course, they are already thinking about the 2025 election, suspect that the SPD will not get 25.7 percent more than in 2021, and of course they know that there will be fewer comrades in a significantly smaller Bundestag. Mützenich’s announcement had three addressees: his own MPs with the note – I understand you, I feel the same way. The government starting out of the summer exactly as it stumbled into it. But it may also have been a direct message to the Chancellor: Olaf, things can’t go on like this!

What annoys the MPs: The short-term, sometimes sloppily formulated bills that reach the Bundestag. Because the ministers do not agree, because laws leave the cabinet with reservations from other departments, because there is great time pressure on many projects. Hearings are invited with minimal advance notice; the associations hardly have time to deal with the proposals and position themselves accordingly.

A package with explosive devices and feints

Time pressure had recently crept into everyday life in the grand coalition, but for many representatives of the traffic light, the limit has now been reached. And there weren’t many who contradicted CDU man Thomas Heilmann on the matter when he appealed to the Federal Constitutional Court shortly before the summer break to stop the heating law. With success, as we know. “The templates come from the cabinet – and then we are supposed to pick up the pieces when asked,” says one of the SPD parliamentary group leadership.

It should now be the same again with the household. The finance minister, supported by the majority of departments with imprecise templates, has presented the traffic light’s housekeepers with a package that they will never, ever allow to pass. Unfinished, with small explosive devices and hidden feints. For example, cuts in political education and aid for integration. Or the early increase in VAT on gas.

Everything should be different.

The leadership of the coalition, and above all the Chancellor, had firmly decided to start the summer differently than how they had entered it. They wanted to reiterate this at the exam at the end of August. The meeting in Meseberg was intended to be a signal of commitment.

But then Christian Lindner said rather casually: “That’s just how we are, things are noisier here and not without disputes.” Perhaps that should have been a warning to the Chancellor. The morning after, the Bild newspaper quoted FDP General Secretary Bijan Djir-Sarai as saying that there could no longer be “any further redistribution” and that social reforms would have to come to an end after basic child welfare. And another day later, FDP parliamentary group leader Christian Dürr called for the three nuclear power plants that were shut down in the spring to be brought back online.

“The finance minister is not doing his job”

The Chancellor, who is easily unnerved by anything, was also irritated. “The issue of nuclear power is a dead horse in Germany,” he concluded the debate with unusual clarity.

This is how they quarrel in the SPD parliamentary group. About the FDP, which has given up on shaping things, describes the Greens as a “security risk” for Germany and has fallen into the role of the opposition in the government, often supported by the Chancellor. And they complain about the Greens, who are no longer experienced in governing and need a lot of time for clarifications within the party. The fact that Family Minister Lisa Paus, contrary to what had been agreed, hurled a veto at the Finance Minister on basic child welfare without involving Robert Habeck is seen by the SPD as a gross foul against their own Vice Chancellor.

And it won’t get any better. 15 bills reached the Bundestag last week and went into first reading; all of them, accompanied by the relevant discussions, are expected to pass through Parliament before Christmas. In addition, there is a budget that will be more complicated than it has been for a long time due to the austerity constraints. And because the finance minister only provided rough key data, the finer work is left to parliament, or rather the budget committee. “The finance minister is not doing his job,” is what leading SPD parliamentary group members say.

Just a year to improve the damaged appearance

Because one thing is clear: the government has completed 64 percent of its projects in the coalition agreement, as the Bertelsmann Foundation and the Progressive Center have just analyzed; but there is only a good year left to improve the long-damaged impression. Projects that have not passed the Bundestag by the end of next year hardly have a chance of making it into the law.

And the Chancellor? The comrades support him in foreign policy. In his caution in the Ukraine war, in his attention to the Global South. But impatience is growing in social and domestic politics. And the longing. For less of a referee role, for more distance from the FDP, more social democratic style, more orientation. Many also call it leadership.

Scholz, the pragmatic Social Democrat, still has a lot in common with Christian Lindner, the alert liberal leader. For example, not exaggerating climate protection, adhering to the debt brake as far as possible, Germany’s limited capacities on the migration issue and, last but not least, the shared experience in the Ministry of Finance. The two also have in common the idea of ​​keeping the budget together in 2024 in order to then have leeway again in the election year of 2025. For two years, the Chancellor treated his finance minister very carefully and obviously treated him more leniently than many Green cabinet colleagues.

Voting takes place at the party conference – and settlements are settled

But the finance minister should no longer rely on that. Olaf Scholz was irritated by the fact that the Liberals did not want to correct their role behavior within the government. It is quite possible that the instructions to the Liberals will become clearer after the state elections. Also publicly.

Because there is another date that the Social Democrats have in mind: the party conference at the beginning of December. This is where the election is made, where the balance is taken, and where necessary the settlement is also made there.

The two party leaders and their deputies in government office, Klara Geywitz and Hubertus Heil, know this exactly. The budget is passed in the Bundestag a week beforehand. A continuation of the coalition rumblings, accompanied by tough austerity measures, would not be without consequences at the party conference – including for their voting results.