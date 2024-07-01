Home page politics

Keir Starmer (l.) and Rishi Sunak during a TV debate on the British election.

The prospects for the Tories in the UK election are poor – the crises of the past 14 years are reflected in polls.

London – The election campaign in Great Britain is in its final stretch. During his largely lackluster campaign, Sunak was unable to reduce the gaping 20-point lead of the Labour Party under its leader Keir Starmer. Brexit, Corona, the economic crisis and a whole host of scandals have shaped the 14 years of conservative governments in Great Britain.

Before UK election observers draw gloomy Balance sheet

Many Britons are now worse off than in 2010, and even more are disillusioned. Another victory for the Tories in the parliamentary elections on July 4 is considered out of the question, and the opposition Labour Party is entering the race as the clear winner. The British have seen five conservative prime ministers in 14 years, and in 2022 there were three within four months. Prime Minister number 5 and Tory leader Rishi Sunak seems to have already come to terms with the expected defeat.

Survey to UK election see Styrians before Sunak

Labour currently has a lead of around 20 percentage points in the polls, and opposition leader Keir Starmer is virtually certain to become prime minister. The Conservatives are begging voters to at least prevent a “supermajority” for the social democratic party.

Survey predict Labour triumph at UK election

Under Sunak, there have been repeated protests for months. Nurses, teachers, postmen and many others demonstrated against the high cost of living. Annual inflation has now fallen from eleven to 2.3 percent, but wages and salaries remain at the level of 2010. Growth and productivity are stagnating, and the tax burden is higher than it has been for 70 years.

Sunak is trying to reassure voters that not everything is going badly. He points to the low unemployment rate, the decline in crime and the good performance of British students in the PISA study. Others praise the introduction of gay marriage in 2014 and the UK’s pioneering role in offshore wind farms. (Editorial with agencies)