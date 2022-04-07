Her call is a harbinger: … No at the very front … You also 1st class? ‘You’ are two male colleagues. Her question about “the cats” puts one of the gentlemen in his talking chair. Details follow for minutes. After a story about Poekie who suddenly disappeared to die in silence from cat cancer, I see the man opposite me putting on his earplugs.

Happy working from home tomorrow.

