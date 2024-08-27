The President of Nicaragua, Daniel Ortega said on Monday that he sees his Colombian counterpart, Gustavo Petro, “competing” with the Brazilian president, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, both from the left, for being the “representative” of the United States in Latin America.

“Petro, what can I say to Petro? Poor Petro, poor Petro. I see Petro competing with Lula to see who will be the leader who will represent the Yankees in Latin America,” Ortega declared during a virtual summit with heads of state of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America (ALBA).

“That’s how I see Petro, but poor Petro doesn’t have the strength that Brazil obviously has,” added the Sandinista president, who criticized his colleagues for not recognizing the re-election of his ally, Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, in the controversial elections of July 28.

President Gustavo Petro in San Basilio de Palenque. Photo:Victims Unit

During the summit, Ortega also offered Nicolás Maduro to send “Sandinista fighters” in case a “counterrevolution” takes place in Venezuela. and told the Venezuelan president not to rule out a civil war in the country, like the one that took place in Nicaragua in the 1980s of the last century, in the midst of the Cold War.

“I want to warn Nicolás, and I’m sure you’ve already thought about this, analyzed it and are prepared (…), since this maneuver (to reverse the election results) has already failed for them (the Venezuelan opposition), and there is no turning back, there is no step back since Nicolás is the legitimate president,” they can now take up arms, as happened in the Central American country, indicated the Sandinista leader.

There are Yankee military bases there (in Colombia) and, therefore, do not rule it out, because imperialism today is more hurt than ever by this victory.

According to Ortega, Colombia could be the scene of a Venezuelan “counterrevolution” due to the extensive border it shares with Venezuelaand where, he said, the United States has military bases.

The Nicaraguan president commented that he does not see the Colombian president “feeding” this possible “mercenary army”, but he does see other former rulers, among whom he mentioned Álvaro Uribe (2002-2010) and Iván Duque (2018-2022).

“There (in Colombia) there are Yankee military bases and, therefore, do not rule out, because imperialism is today more hurt than ever by this victory (in Venezuela), do not rule out that they organize an armed counterrevolution, like the ones they organized for us” during the first Sandinista government, he indicated.

Daniel Ortega, presidents of Nicaragua. Photo:EFE/Cesar Perez/Presidency of Nicaragua

Lula and Petro’s position on the crisis in Venezuela

Lula and Petro insisted on Saturday on the need to disseminate the electoral records “broken down by voting table,” after the Supreme Court of Venezuela endorsed Maduro’s victory, which they “took note of.”

“Both presidents remain convinced that the credibility of the electoral process can only be restored through the transparent publication of disaggregated and verifiable data,” according to a joint statement from both countries.

Lula and Petro agreed on a common position on the Venezuelan electoral process after telephone conversations held on Friday and Saturday, according to information released by the Brazilian Presidency.

The two heads of state reaffirmed that “the political normalization of Venezuela” requires “the recognition that there is no lasting alternative to peaceful dialogue and democratic coexistence in diversity.”

They also called on “all those involved to avoid resorting to acts of violence and repression.”

Nicolás Maduro after appearing before the TSJ Photo:AFP

On the other hand, Lula and Petro “took note” of the decision of the Supreme Court of Justice of Venezuela to validate Maduro’s victory in the presidential elections of July 28, questioned by a large part of the international community.

In this regard, they reiterated that they are “still awaiting” the publication, by the National Electoral Council (CNE), of “the minutes broken down by voting table.”

The CNE declared Maduro the winner without having published the disaggregated results, while the largest opposition coalition, the Democratic Unitary Platform (PUD), claims that Edmundo González Urrutia won the race by a wide margin.

The declaration by both countries was expected after the statement released on Friday by eleven American countries (Chile, Argentina, Costa Rica, Ecuador, the United States, Guatemala, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, the Dominican Republic and Uruguay) in which they rejected the Supreme Court’s endorsement of Maduro.

File photo dated May 18, 2024 of the presidential candidate of the Democratic Unitary Platform (PUD), Edmundo González Urrutia. Photo:(EPA) EFE

The governments of those eleven countries questioned the ruling of the Venezuelan court, which they warned of its “lack of independence and impartiality.”

However, Brazil and Colombia did not comment on the Supreme Court’s ruling and instead insisted that they “keep their channels of communication open with the parties” and reinforced “their willingness to facilitate understanding between them.”