The most recently study “A global review of the evidence linking oral health and systemic noncommunicable diseases,” published in Nature, indicates that poor oral health is directly related to 23 systemic diseases and five types of cancer.

This is the first research that, combining all the scientific information produced worldwide, demonstrates the existence of an association between oral health and 28 different pathologies, reinforcing its importance for health in general and justifying why it should be an integral part of clinical follow-up.

The report highlights a set of diseases that may arise in patients who have poor oral health, including: diabetes, cardiovascular, neurodegenerative, rheumatic, intestinal inflammatory diseases, as well as obesity and asthma. Among the five types of cancer are lung, pancreas, breast, prostate, and head and neck.

According to this same report by the World Health Organization, diseases that affect the oral cavity are the most common, affecting half of the world’s population. In this sense, the research reinforces the need to prevent systemic diseases that impact the quality of life of patients, and estimates that the number of diseases associated with neglected oral health may increase, depending on the number of studies carried out.

In addition, these researchers state that preventive measures in oral health have an economic impact, giving the example that, in 2018 alone, periodontitis, a disease that affects the gums, caused an economic loss in the European Community estimated at 159 billion euros.