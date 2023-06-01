The lecturer and interviewer who has more than 30 years of business experience, Nayo Escobar, entered the privacy of the tycoon Ricardo Salinas Pliego, with strong questions, to the point of confessing What neighborhood of CDMX did you grow up in?

The millionaire Ricardo Salinas Pliego, is a constant trend in social networks because he shares his opinions, which many dislike, as well as sharing his luxuries, therefore, surely if you entered to read the note, you are curious to know where the third richest man in Mexico grew up.

The Mexican tycoon, who has a net worth of 11.6 billion dollars, according to his finances valued at the beginning of 2023, shares his beliefs before the government, finance councils and has entered into controversy over his decisions.

Given his valued fortune thanks to his conglomerates, he boasts of his wealth, which is why he receives attacks from Internet users, for this reason, Nayo Escobar conducted an interview with him, which he shared on the YouTube digital platform, with the title: ” The life of a billionaire – Ricardo Salinas Pliego”.

As expected, in the talk, the founder and CEO of Grupo Salinas began to talk about his childhood, thus confessing that he was born in Mexico City, at an address on the street ‘The risk‘, near Jardines del Pedregal, also known as El Pedregal.

What are the companies of Ricardo Salinas Pliego?

Ricardo Salinas Pliego, the businessman born on October 19, 1955, in Mexico City, owns a television station along with affiliated companies, and even owns a first division team, and supports social initiatives, among his companies are find: