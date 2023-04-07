A kitten He was rescued from burning to death in the flames that consumed the facilities of the Central de Abasto in the Iztapalapa mayor’s office, on the night of this Thursday, April 6.

In the middle of Holy Thursday there was a strong fire in the Wholesale Market of said mayor’s office, for which an intense mobilization of emergency services was carried out to control the fire.

As reported by authorities in the capital, the flames consumed mainly crates and wooden pallets, which are used to transport fruits and vegetables within the commercial area.

Fortunately no one was inside the building when the fire started. However in the place was a cute kitten that was rescued by the capital firefighters.

As reported by the mayor of Iztapalapa, Clara Brugada, the little michi will receive medical attention and a review of possible burns will be carried out, so will remain under the protection of the mayor’s office.

According to the first reports, the fire was located exactly between Eje 6 shortly before reaching Rojo Gómez avenue, that is, in the vicinity of the property. Civil Protection Secretariat of the capital reported that The flames have already been 90% controlled..

Claudia SheinbaumHead of Government of Mexico City, confirmed that it is in a box storage area, and also assured that no person was injured at the moment.