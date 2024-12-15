Poor Messalina from Onlyfans!

Poor Lily, poor girls, poor lost generations! Because in my opinion they are victims of the system that has sold them that becoming objects of the system is their maximum freedom. Money and fame. Emptiness and destruction. How can this freedom and this supposed feminism and concern for mental health be defended at the same time?

The other as a sexual object is no longer a ‘you’, no relationship with him is possible. Byung-Chul Han

Should we do something to prevent or perhaps convince another human being not to destroy himself? Should we try to get the suicidal person to give up and get off the ledge? Should we ensure that the heroin addict stops injecting death? Should we help the young man who self-harms, the young woman who lets herself starve to death? In my head and in that of the social majority, at least until a while ago, all these questions had the answer to a categorical yes. No matter how free the suicidal person, the drug addict, or the anorexic may seem, we all know that at the bottom of many human attitudes or decisions lies pain and problems, of mental health or the meaning of life.

These questions derive directly from the news that has impacted me the most this week. Without rival. No politician or any more or less artificial controversy can overshadow the fact that nothing human is foreign to us –Homo sum, humani nihil to me fucking alienumto quote Africano via Unamuno – That’s why I almost cried Lily Phillips’ tears when, after completing “her challenge” of sleeping with a hundred men in 24 hours, with her eyes filled with water, she confessed that she felt “empty” and only remembered a dozen of men, since he had later dissociated his mind from his body to be able to endure it. Any psychologist will explain to you that dissociation is a phenomenon of compartmentalization of consciousness and that it is a defense of the mind against trauma, so when the mind cannot take charge of a situation or an experience that is too hard to be lived, it uses this defense mechanism.

One hundred men in 24 hours and a documentary. A marketing idea to position itself as a consumable in an increasingly competitive market. At the same time, the documentary filmmaker who recorded the entire process hid behind the need to show what some are willing to go to to stand out among so much competition. Lily’s manager was fine with it; His financial manager, who is his own mother, thought it was fine; The rest of the team that works for them thought it was a good idea. We don’t know if she does so much since in the documentary she states after the experience: “I thought that perhaps in the future I would remember this day with sadness but not that it would be so immediately after.” Isn’t it true that any of my readers could have predicted this? Nobody around them thought that they were going to destroy a human being for money and notoriety. No one thought about the moral obligation not to harm another human being and to prevent him from harming himself. This is where the meager concept of “consent” – literally letting yourself be done – collides with the idea of ​​truly free sexuality based on desire.

The idea is not original and it is possible that it was even taken from the famous challenge between the Empress Messalina – wife of Claudius – and the most famous prostitute in Rome, Scylla. The legend says, because it could simply be a hoax that has gone down in history, that they challenged each other in the most sordid brothel in the city and that the empress surpassed the hetaira because she managed to sleep with twenty-five men, a figure to which the professional did not. arrive. If that was the decline of Roman civilization, how can we encrypt ours? Four times bigger?

We know about Lily that she is 23 years old, that she is probably already broken inside, and that she has just said that her next challenge will be to let herself be penetrated by a thousand men in one day! It goes without saying that such a proposal would not only put his mind at risk but also his physical integrity. Should someone do something to prevent a young woman from being subjected to such abuse – which in such quantity has never been carried out even by the most despicable torturers – or the umbrella of misunderstood sexual freedom, empowerment and whatever feminism that The girl argues, is he going to allow such inhumanity to be perpetrated?

The ones we don’t know anything about, as always, are the guys. In the documentary they appear faceless, with a deformed voice, while they wait, entertained by a magic show, for their turn to come. Au suivant! Au suivant! and without meaning to, in the background one hears Brel. The guys complain, they have been promised five minutes of sex and some barely get two or the challenge will not be fulfilled. “Aren’t you going to make me cum because I came all this way?” And Lily cries because she says she feels like she hasn’t been able to satisfy everyone because even though she wanted them to leave happy, she couldn’t control her body anymore. Terrible, everything is terrible. Who are they and what do they think of the men between 18 and 85 years old who travel around the United Kingdom to penetrate a woman, in turn, in a room stinking of fluids, littered with waste condoms and bottles of lubricant and who also complain? Who were the guys who signed up for Torbe’s bukakes? Who were left with Pélicot to penetrate his unconscious wife? Who are they? What’s going through your head? Are they normal people or have they suffered such a moral deformation that they no longer know humanity? Are they monsters or the next door neighbor? Au suivant! Au suivant!

Poor Lily, poor girls, poor lost generations! Because in my opinion they are victims of the system that has sold them that becoming objects of the system is their maximum freedom. Money and fame. Emptiness and destruction. How can this freedom and this supposed feminism and concern for mental health be defended at the same time?

Lily is going to try to commit suicide soon, physically or mentally or both, because her executioners, those who call themselves her team, have already begun casting the thousand men. It is enough to send a photo to an email to participate in the destruction of a human being with advertising and treachery. Mired in pain that perhaps only a woman who imagines such an experience can fully empathize with, other women are proposing to write to that email to tell her, simply, that she does not need to do any of that to be respected, valued and loved.

It is one of the saddest events I have encountered lately. My soul cries, Lily Phillips, because with your alienation we are all alienated and with your destruction we are all a little destroyed. Poor, poor modern Messalina!

