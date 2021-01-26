Planes pull banners with abuse against Donald Trump at the Mar-a-Lago resort – the ex-president is not particularly popular with local residents.

Airplane banners revile Donald Trump as the “worst president of all time”.

Palm Beach residents have suffered from traffic disruptions from the presidential entourage for years.

Some have filed complaints against the Trump family’s use of Mar-a-Lago as permanent residence.

Palm Beach – Not only Trump fans can troll – but also the opponents: inside the elected president. On Sunday, small sport planes made laps over Trump’s beachfront property Mar-a-Lago in Florida. They dragged banners with unflattering text behind them. “Worst President Ever” stood on one. “Trump, you poor loser, go back to Moscow!” It said on the second. It is not yet known who piloted the aircraft.

Several residents took photos or filmed With their smartphones, the banners that have since spread on social media – this is how the lawyer and activist photographed Daniel Uhlfelder both banners and split them up Twitter. Uhlfelder gained local fame when he disguised himself as a grim reaper for a while on the beaches of Florida to counter what he believed to be the premature opening of these beaches in the Corona pandemic by governor Ronald DeSantis to protest.

Trump is getting warm welcome from the skies near Mar-a-lago today pic.twitter.com/S6uUFx3t30 – Daniel Uhlfelder (@DWUhlfelderLaw) January 24, 2021

Whether too Donald Trump seen the banners has is not known. But they should hardly please him. When he arrived in town Palm Beach After his departure from Washington, loyal supporters greeted him along the street: inside with flags. But it has long been known that the residents of the place on the Atlantic are not very enthusiastic that Trump is now permanently settling in the Mar-a-Lago resort. For years, neighbors have been complaining, according to the Washington Post Traffic disruptions like blocked and congested streets through Trump’s frequent trips to Mar-a-Lago, which he also “White house for the winter“Should have called. There is speculation that Trump plans to return to politics in Mar-a-Lago.

Donald Trump: Many residents are against moving permanently to Mar-a-Lago

2019 had Donald Trump his first residence of Manhattan in New York moved to Mar-a-Lago. When it became known that Trump actually wanted to live there after the end of his term in office, local residents stepped on the scene. In December they formally lodged a complaint with the city – on the grounds that Mar-a-Lago was allowed not used as a permanent residence will.

The controversy based on a deal Donald Trump made with the city government in 1993, like the Washington Post writes. At that time, the real estate entrepreneur was plagued by financial difficulties and converted Mar-a-Lago into a private clubbecause it was financially better for him. There were rules attached to this: No one is allowed to do so in a club spend more than 21 days a year or more than seven days at a time, and at least half of the maximum 500 members must be registered in Palm Beach. Trump apparently tried again and again to change the conditions. So he wanted 2018 a pier on the beach build in front of the property. The city refused.

Donald Trump: The members are running away from his club in Mar-a-Lago

Whether Mar-a-Lago has a future as a club is already uncertain. Apparently many members just run away. “It is a very sad place“Said Laurence Leamer, Historian and author of a book on Mar-a-Lago, the TV station MSNBC. When Trump was president, Leamer said some paid up to $ 200,000 to become a member. Leamer doubts they will continue to do so without the club-associated glamor of presidential office. At the same time, there was always ridicule of the club filled with Trump memorabilia. “You can’t exaggerate how funny it is here,” said the well-known TV show host Jimmy Kimmel during a visit just before Trump took office in January 2017. “Everyone here is 100 years old.”

Generally speaking, Palm Beach is not particularly Trump-friendly territory. 55.9 percent voted for rival Joe Biden in the November presidential election in the constituency. Only 43.2 percent voted for Trump.