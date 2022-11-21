In Mexico, the poor are still the majority. According to CONEVAL data, the number of poor people increased from 51.9 million in 2018 to 55.7 million in 2020, that is, in the current government until 2020, figures available, there are 3.8 million more poor people. And extreme poverty rose from 7% to 8.5%.

MORENA’s main “clients” are the poor, among whom it is easier to buy votes, as the PRI did in the last century and is currently being done by MORENA.

The PAN is mainly supported by the middle class. The loss of half of CDMX by MORENA was due to the middle class, which President López Obrador, coming from the middle class, criticized and called them “aspirationists.”

In the recent march in favor of the INE, if we count those who attended in Mexico City and in approximately 20 cities in the country, they add up to close to a million, of which more than 90% are middle class.

MORENA is a party whose victories are mainly due to the poor, which is why it benefits them to increase their number. The PAN is basically middle class, and the more it grows, the more chances it will win elections.

Although among the poor there are many with dignity, who overcome the need to accept aid in exchange for their vote, they are still the main support of MORENA. Currently it is more difficult for MORENA to know who each citizen voted for. The PRI used the method of asking voters for a photo of their cell phone showing the party they voted for, but with electronic voting it is more difficult to know who they vote for, although ignorant people just in case vote for MORENA.

I asked a humble fisherman who he had voted for, he told me MORENA. I asked him why, he replied that they had given him money, and they told me- he told me- that if MORENA lost the elections he would no longer have any more help. The same thing that the PRI told voters last century.

A phrase that says “take what they give you, but vote for the PAN” worked for the PAN. That is not the solution, but rather that the electoral authorities not only punish with jail those who are caught buying votes, but also reduce the number of votes for the party that buys them. To achieve this goal, a solid and independent INE is necessary, which is not convenient for MORENA, which is why it seeks to weaken and control it.