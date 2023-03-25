“I’m shocked. I did not sleep. I keep thinking about what happened to me, but also about the trauma suffered by my students”: Lucia Celotto, teacher at the Plinio Seniore Classical High School in Castellammare di Stabia, recounts the aggression suffered at school by the mother of one of her students. The woman, who has taught English for 34 years, was joined in class on Wednesday morning: “I was beaten – she says – my glasses broke”.

The woman accused her “of absurd things, of having penalized her daughter, favoring others”, adds Celotto on the day she decided to denounce her assailant and also the school for not having protected her. To trigger the fury of her mother, some low grades taken by the girl. Four of them went to school for the “punitive expedition”: the two parents, the grandmother and the sister of the student. “Nobody helped me – continues the teacher’s story – only my boys have been by my side. The school collaborator on the floor did not intervene and neither did the coordinating teacher in charge of the branch. I went to the emergency room by myself.”

The doctors gave her a three-day prognosis, now Celotto is sick: “But I don’t know if I’ll be back to school soon. I felt in a protected environment and instead it wasn’t like that”. The principal of the institute, Fortunata Santaniello, declared: “I was not there when the attack took place. The family arrived because the pupil said she didn’t feel well. The attentions of the school collaborators were directed to the girl”. The Minister of Education Giuseppe Valditara addressed the attacked teacher directly: “My solidarity with Professor Lucia Celotto. We must all together rebuild an educational pact that unites parents, students and teachers”.