Israel is expanding the fight against Hamas in the Gaza Strip. The current developments in the news ticker.

Israel in plan: Military increases ground operations in Gaza Strip further

in plan: Military increases ground operations in Gaza Strip further Victim numbers in the War : United Nations collects information from Gaza and Israel

in the : United Nations collects information from Gaza and Israel The information processed here for War in Israel come from international media and news agencies, but also from the parties to the conflict. However, some of the information on the situation in Israel and the Gaza Strip cannot be independently verified. We remain transparent in these cases too.

Update from October 31st, 9:10 a.m.: The Israeli military appears to be approaching Gaza City from at least three sides. Photos, videos and satellite images show lines of armored vehicles approaching from Gaza’s northern border and taking up positions near a main road in the south.

Israel has provided few details about the invasion, which has been going on for four days and was described by an Israeli official as an “extended ground operation.” Of the New York Times However, verified images show large groups of tanks and other armored vehicles penetrating deep into the Gaza Strip as the Israeli military continues to attack buildings nearby from the air.

Smoke rises after Israeli air strikes in Gaza City. The Israeli army seems to be encircling the city more and more. © IMAGO/Yasser Qudih

In the northwest of the Gaza Strip, a satellite image taken on Monday morning shows Planet Labs large groups of armored vehicles advancing about three miles south of the northern border near the Mediterranean coast. Groups of vehicles can be seen gathering in open areas in the densely populated area of ​​Al Karama north of Gaza City, less than two miles north of the crowded Shati refugee camp. Many nearby buildings appear to have been severely damaged or completely destroyed by air raids.

Situation in the Gaza Strip: War in Israel claims more victims

Update from October 31st, 8:40 a.m.: The number of victims in the Israel War continues to rise. According to the Hamas-controlled Palestinian Ministry of Health, more than 8,300 people have been killed and around 21,000 injured in Gaza since October 7th. Israel says it has suffered 1,400 deaths and more than 5,400 injuries. Here is an overview of the figures that the UN has compiled based on the respective information (as of October 30):

Gaza: 8,309 dead, 21,048 injured Israel: approx. 1,400 dead, 5,431 injured West Bank: 121 dead, 2,208 injured West Bank: 1 dead, 13 injured Israel: approx. 1000 dead Gaza: 1 dead, 3 injured

(source)

Israel’s ground troops continue to advance

First report: Tel Aviv – In the war in Israel, Israeli ground troops, together with the air force and navy, are advancing further into the Gaza Strip. According to their own statements, they freed one of their female soldiers from the power of the police Hamas. According to the Israeli army, at least 239 other people were kidnapped into the Gaza Strip in the Hamas attack on October 7th, including several Germans. Hamas has so far released four hostages through the mediation of Qatar and Egypt. Israel’s army believes that most of the remaining hostages are still alive.

40 people are still missing since the terrorist attacks. Because of their dire condition, many of the bodies have not yet been identified. The German Shani Louk was among those killed.

Meanwhile, Israeli military fighter jets also bombed “terrorist infrastructure” of the Shiite Hezbollah militia in Lebanon, the army said on Tuesday night. These included Hezbollah weapons and positions.

Background on the Gaza Strip: Where the Region is in Israel The ground offensive in the war in Israel is intended to hit Hamas in the Gaza Strip hard. The enclave on the border with Egypt is largely a stretch of land on the Mediterranean coast surrounded by Israel. The area is 45 kilometers long and about six to 14 kilometers wide. The Gaza Strip is considered a very densely populated area: around two million Palestinians are said to live in the region. The Gaza Strip has been ruled by the radical Islamic group Hamas since 2007.

According to the army, rockets had been fired from Lebanon at Israel in the previous days. There have been increasing confrontations at the border since the beginning of the Gaza war. Hezbollah has ties to the Islamist Hamas, which rules in the Gaza Strip. (With agency material)