“The Covid epidemic has revealed the problem of obesity. We have talked a lot about the elderly but it is mainly the sick who have been affected, the obese, diabetics and heart patients. And then the whole series that follows from it. ‘obesity”, says journalist and writer Yves Leers. The sugar, soda, fat and salt industry have a lot to do with it, explains the journalist in his book. “There are solutions. Released on Friday September 11 ‘Eating kills’. But eating badly kills. We can stop smoking but not eating. We must eat differently with less ultra-processed foods, foods that do not nourish, with the toxicity they represent “, he analyzes.

In our book, it calculates the ecological footprint of what we also eat. “In a previous book, I came to think about this problem. The type of food we eat is crucial for the planet. For us and for the immediate future, and not to depend on it. climate change that could be terrible “, Yves Leers alert.

The JT

The other subjects of the news