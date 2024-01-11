The acclaimed film 'Poor creatures', or 'Poor Things' in English, has captured the attention of viewers with its fascinating plot. Headed by Emma Stone ('La La Land', 'Superbad', 'Zombieland' and 'The Amazing Spiderman'), the film features notable figures such as Willem Dafoe (remembered as the Green Goblin in 'Spiderman') and Mark Ruffalo ( 'Shutter' and 'Collateral'). At the recent 2024 Golden Globes, the feature film triumphed over the blockbuster 'Barbie' by taking the award for best comedy film and the individual recognition for best comedy actress, a category in which Stone surpassed Margot Robbie.

The plot immerses us in the history of Bella Baxter (Stone), a woman who chooses to take her own life to escape her husband's abuse. However, she is resurrected thanks to the doctor. Godwin Baxter (Dafoe), who uses a baby's brain in the process. The new creature now has the body of an adult woman, but the mind of a child. Full of curiosity to discover the outside world, she decides to escape from the doctor in the company of Duncan Wedderbun (Ruffalo), a lawyer. During the journey, unimaginable events happen.

The film hit theaters in the United States on December 8 and quickly won over the audience. However, when will this film be released in Peru? Here we tell you.

Trailer for the movie 'Poor Creatures'

When does the movie 'Poor Things' or 'Pobres Creatures' premiere in Peru?

The movie 'Poor Things' will hit theaters in Peru on Thursday, January 25. The cost of tickets will depend on the company you choose in the country, such as Cinépolis, Cineplanet or UVK, which are already promoting the film on their websites. 'Poor Creatures' is directed by Greek filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos, recognized with three Oscar nominations for his work on 'The Lobster' and 'The Favorite' in 2017 and 2019, respectively. And surely for his latest work, Lanthimos will be nominated for the Academy Awards again.

Emma Stone has been highly praised for her leading role in 'Poor Things'. Photo: Espinof

Who is who in the movie 'Poor Creatures'?

Emma Stone as Bella Baxter

Margaret as Qualley Felicity

Willem Dafoe as Dr. Godwin Baxter

Mark Ruffalo as Duncan Wedderburn

Christopher Abbott as Alfie Blessington

Kathryn Hunter Swiney

Jerrod Carmichael Harry Astley.