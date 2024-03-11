After shining at the 2024 Oscars, 'Poor Creatures' makes its triumphant arrival on streaming. The film directed by Yorgos Lanthimos She was one of the protagonists of the most important ceremony in the film industry as she was the second most successful of the night, winning four statuettes. Besides, 'Poor Things'as is its original name in English, gained notoriety after being the film for which Emma Stone won her second Academy Award in the best actress category.

With all these awards, the film, which has important names in its cast such as Mark Ruffalo, Willem Dafoe, Ramy Youssefamong others, will be released via streaming after a successful run in theaters worldwide, which also left various controversies, which caused some of its scenes to be censored.

Where to watch 'Poor Creatures' ONLINE?

'Poor creatures' can be seen streaming through the platform Star+as announced by the service itself through its official networks. In this way, one of the films that stood out the most in the Oscar 2024Finally, it will be seen online and completely legally in Latin America, since, although it had already been released in streaming months ago, this was only for the United States.

It is important to highlight that 'Poor Things' It is an exclusive film for adult audiences, although its restrictions depend on the country you are in, because it contains disturbing material, sexual scenes, nudity, violence and themes aimed at an older audience.

When is 'Poor Creatures' released on streaming?

The premiere of 'Poor creatures'in the catalog of Star+, will take place on Wednesday, March 20, 2024. This film, which is directed by Yorgos Lanthimos and features the participation of Emma Stonenot only as the protagonist, but also as a producer, is based on the novel of the same name written by Alasdair Gray that was published in 1992.

With its arrival to streaming, 'Poor creatures' He hopes to be able to replicate the success obtained after his time in movie theaters, where he obtained a total collection of more than 108 million dollars, after having an initial budget of just 35 million dollars.

What is 'Poor Creatures' about?

'Poor creatures', within its 2 hours and 21 minutes of duration, tells us the incredible story and fantastic evolution of Bella Baxter, a young woman who is brought back to life by the brilliant and unorthodox scientist Dr. Godwin Baxter. Under Baxter's protection, Bella is eager to learn.

Mark Ruffalo and Willem Dafoe play Duncan Wedderburn and Dr. Godwin Baxter, respectively. Photo: LR composition/Searchlight Pictures

Eager for the experience she lacks, Bella flees with Duncan Wedderburn, a cunning and debauched lawyer, on a whirlwind adventure across continents. Freed from the prejudices of her time, Bella grows firm in her purpose to defend equality and liberation.

How many Oscars did 'Poor Creatures' win?

'Poor creatures' It was one of the films that had the greatest notoriety at the 2024 Oscars, as it won four awards out of the 11 nominations it had. One of the awards she received was in the best actress category, which was awarded to Emma Stone for her work playing Bella Baxter.

Likewise, Yorgos Lanthimos' film was also recognized for best production design, best makeup and hair design, and best costume design. With these awards, the Academy applauded the good work behind the scenes that he had and that served to bring his story to the audience.

With this, 'Poor Things' became the second most awarded film at the gala, only behind 'Oppenheimer', which won seven statuettes out of the 13 nominations it received, among which the awards for best film, best director, best actor and best actor in distribution.

Due to the actors' strike, 'Poor Creatures' delayed its premiere and was released in theaters on December 8, 2023. Photo: Searchlight Pictures

What is the cast of 'Poor Creatures'?