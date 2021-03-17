When Ken loach (Nuneaton, June 17, 1936) decided to make the move to feature film. He had been working for the BBC for almost a decade on documentaries and tv-movies, always glued to the reality around him. Since then, his figure has been growing incessantly and without ever abandoning the tone of social denunciation that is his trademark. Loach is one of the most awarded directors at the Cannes Festival, being one of the nine directors who have managed to win the Palme d’Or on two occasions: in 2006 with his film ‘The wind that shakes the barley’ and in 2016 with his film ‘I, Daniel Blake’

The filmmaker, who has never denied his Trotskyist ideology, studied law, but at the same time, interested in the performing arts, came into contact with a university theater group, after which he worked as an assistant director at Northampton Repertory Theater. However, being more interested in the audiovisual world than in that of the tables, in 1963 he obtained a scholarship on the BBC television network, and began directing.

The time favored the denunciation of social injustices, and Loach seized the moment. From 1964 he began to direct a series of docudramas for the BBC, the most famous being ‘Cathy Come Home’ (1966), which addressed the problems of housing and poverty in the context of the British welfare state. It was one of the most controversial films produced by the BBC, which It even caused the laws on the homeless to be changed. Since then, both in film and television, Loach has inherited and made his own the tradition of British social realism, which has led to both his period films, such as ‘The Wind That Shakes the Barley’, and the one that has shot outside his country, like ‘Tierra y Libertad’, set in the Spanish civil war about the confrontations between communists and anarchists on the republican front.

Without abandoning his television work, in 1967 he released his first feature film for cinemas, ‘Poor cow’, (‘Poor Cow’), based on a novel by Nell Dunn. He calls on actors he knows well like Carol White, Terence Stamp, and John Bindon. The plot presents how, when her violent and insensitive husband, Tom (Bindon), is imprisoned for a robbery, Joy (Carol White), who is eighteen years old, and her young son Johnny, go to live with Dave (Terence Stamp), a former associate of Tom’s. Everything seems to be going well until the moment Dave is also incarcerated for stealing. Then Tom goes out into the street.

The film opens in London on December 7, 1967, and in the United States on January 31, 1968. The film achieves distribution to be released in almost all of Europe, but not in Spain, where social criticism was not well seen by Franco’s censorship. However, over the years, the film has been screened at festivals and film libraries.

Although in those years, with London in the making thanks to the new generation that had not known war, and that reflects the film very well, today ‘Poor Cow’ can be seen as a denunciation of poverty, frustration and lack of opportunities that do not disappear because musicians, photographers or actors are the new stars of British life. The film contains very Brechtian labels, a look at the camera of the protagonists, off-screen monologues and even responses to an interviewer who never appears on the screen, thus taking elements of his work as a documentary filmmaker. Although Loach has always been very self-critical with that debut («I did not proceed with enough self-criticism, I did not organize the work with enough rigor…»), over time the critics have recognized in ‘Pobre vaca’ «a suburban romanticism, a neorealist populism rarely found in British cinema. ‘