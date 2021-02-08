If all goes well, by the end of February the Covax initiative will be able to send 1.2 million of the covid vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech to poor countries. To put it in context, they are less than half the doses that Spain will have already had this Monday, with the great difference that the initiative promoted by the World Health Organization (WHO) aims to provide vaccines at 92 poorer countries, which have around 3,000 million people, while the Spanish Ministry of Health has to serve 47 million.

This Monday, the director general of the WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, criticized at a meeting of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) that more than 94% of the countries that are already vaccinating their population are rich and 75% of the doses have been deployed in only 10 of those countries. “It is understandable that governments want to start by vaccinating their own health workers and the elderly first, but it is not right to vaccinate healthy young adults in rich countries before doing it with health workers and older people in low-income countries,” he said during his panel presentation on Vaccine equity and building resilience: two tests for global solidarity.

“Although the rapid development of vaccines is a great scientific achievement, if we do not act now, it could serve to deepen existing inequalities,” warned Ghebreyesus, for whom “the promise of equitable access to vaccines is at serious risk: we face the danger real that much of the world is left behind in the vaccination process ”.

A concern shared by the Secretary General of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, Ángel Gurría, who seriously warned against falling into a “vaccine nationalism” that ends up also hindering global recovery and jeopardizing collective efforts such as the program Covax.

“Both Covax and other collective responses continue to be insufficiently financed, they require billions and even trillions and we are not financing them sufficiently, and that is crucial,” lamented Gurría, for whom “the trend towards vaccine nationalism is seriously undermining the potential of these collective efforts ”. And this, in the long run, he added, will be paid by all, because “advanced economies will not be able to defeat the virus and will not recover unless they help developing countries to get out of this crisis.” Something that, he noted, “gives a new meaning to global solidarity, multilateral cooperation and development aid.”

They are not just words. The Mexican, who will finish his term before the Paris-based body in June, also put demonstrative figures on the table: as he explained, so far the world has mobilized 14 billion dollars in global stimuli, “the vast majority for countries of high income”. This means, he recalled, “90 times more” than the annual investment in Official Development Assistance (ODA), which is 153,000 million. “We could double and even quadruple the figure and it would still be just a fraction of what was dedicated to fighting the pandemic, and it would not only be generous, but very smart, because we will not overcome this pandemic and repair the global economy unless we invest in a real one. global recovery that, unlike after the 2008 crisis, leaves no one behind ”.

After interviewing by videoconference with Ghebreyesus, the French president, Emmanuel Macron, has called this Monday to “accelerate” the organization of vaccination campaigns in emerging countries. The president acknowledged being “a little concerned” about the challenge it poses. “Clearly, we must accelerate the organization of vaccination campaigns in poor and emerging countries, especially in Africa,” he added, according to Agence France Presse.

But, beyond the proclamations, the reality of Covax is that compared to the 2,000 million doses reserved by the EU to have 70% of the population vaccinated in January, the platform expects to have received the same amount throughout 2021, with the aim of having reached 20% of the population of those countries, as explained by Lorena Covas, Unicef ​​expert in the operation of the initiative, in which she participates in the drug acquisition and distribution programs. In essence, Covax’s idea is the same that led the European Commission to jointly negotiate the supply of covid vaccines, but with less success in the short term: ensuring more equitable access at a better price. The underlying principle is that in the face of a global pandemic, the response has to be global because a country cannot be considered protected if the virus can reach it from its neighbor. Apart from the UN health agency, the other partners are the Global Alliance for Vaccines (Gavi) and the Coalition for Innovations in Pandemic Preparedness (CEPI). Last Wednesday the platform announced that they will supply 337 million to 140 countries during the first half of 2021.

As Covas explains, there are two groups of countries in the organization: the 92 poorest and the other 94 with the highest income. The former will receive free vaccines, and the others, among which there are even powers such as Canada, will pay for it themselves, but will benefit from the price achieved. The EU is not in any of these groups, but finances the program with 500 million euros.

Apart from those 1.2 million already ready to ship, Covax expects to reach 40 million doses of Pfizer within a plan to reach 90 million with which to vaccinate 3% of the African population in the first half of the year, starting with essential health workers and workers. And it is pending to have more than 300 million of that of AstraZeneca.

WHO sources claim that Covax has an agreement with AstraZeneca to distribute 350 million vaccines in the first half of this year. The organization’s vaccines committee (SAGE) has held a meeting this Monday to review the information on the drug and consider whether to include it on the list of emergency drugs, as is the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine. This represents an endorsement of its use, and facilitates its approval in countries without a powerful or agile drug evaluation system (or, directly, without one). The organization is confident that the AstraZeneca vaccine is effective in preventing the most severe cases and other variants (a trial in South Africa has found that it defends poorly against mild and moderate cases caused by the varin originating in that country), thereby that the idea of ​​using it remains.

Information about the coronavirus

– Here you can follow the last hour on the evolution of the pandemic

– Restrictions search engine: What can I do in my municipality?

– This is how the coronavirus curve evolves in the world

– Download the tracking application for Spain

– Guide to action against the disease