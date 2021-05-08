Low- and middle-income countries have opted not to buy the Pfizer / BioNTech coronavirus vaccine, said Pfizer CEO Albert Burla. Writes about this agency Bloomberg.

In his letter, Burla claims that the company has asked all states to place orders so that it can allocate doses of the vaccine to them. “In fact, high-income states have reserved most of the doses,” he explained.

The head of the company noted that he spoke with the authorities of poor countries in order to convince them to reserve doses of the drug, since the supply was limited. However, he said countries have placed orders with other COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers.

Burla stressed that Pfizer / BioNTech uses a tiered pricing model for the drug, meaning that low-income countries offer the drug at cost. Thus, this year the company intends to supply three billion doses of vaccine to more than 116 countries.

Earlier it was reported that the European Union may be late with an order for the supply of 1.8 billion doses of vaccines from Pfizer and BioNTech due to the failure to conclude an agreement by France. It is noted that the contract was supposed to be approved on April 30, but this did not happen. Western journalists have found that the blame lies, in particular, with Thierry Brenton, the internal market commissioner who also oversees vaccine policy in the EU.