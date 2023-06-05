Rich countries have failed to fulfill their commitment to support poor countries’ climate policies with USD 100 billion per year from 2020. This is the conclusion of development organization Oxfam-Novib in the Climate Finance Shadow Report 2023 published this Monday, on the eve of a major climate conference in Bonn.

The rich countries themselves also admit that they are not yet delivering on their promises. Based on a calculation by the OECD industrial country club, they arrive at an amount of USD 83.3 billion for the year 2020. The Oxfam-Novib researchers dug deeper into the figures and concluded that in 2020 no more than USD 24.5 billion can be regarded as ‘real’ climate money.

The amount of 100 billion dollars for poor countries was the only tangible result of the failed climate summit in Copenhagen in 2009. The money would become available from 2020 to help poor countries with climate policy. Poor countries have hardly contributed to climate change, but are hit harder than most rich countries by the consequences.

Loans counted as aid

According to Oxfam, the figures show that most countries do not take the definition of climate aid very seriously. For example, they promised that it would be ‘additional’ money. But in practice, many countries appear to include regular development aid if that aid benefits the climate. In addition, many countries also include loans – even loans with market interest rates – and investments by companies. When it comes to donations.

Often, according to Oxfam, development projects are counted that hardly yield any climate benefits, or projects are regarded entirely as climate aid while the ‘climate component’ is very modest. Double counting also occurs, for example if a project is financed through different sources, or by several countries.

Oxfam accuses rich countries of a lack of transparency, as a result of which it is often difficult to check how much climate money is actually spent. Only a few countries, including the Netherlands (which gave about $462 million in 2020), meet the criteria, according to the report.

Since the Copenhagen summit, there has been arguing over the promised money. Rich countries want it to be used as much as possible for reducing greenhouse gases (mitigation). Poor countries say that they mainly need it to better protect their population against sea level rise, prolonged drought, floods, forest fires and other consequences of climate change (adaptation).

Oxfam calculated that 59 percent of the money is used for mitigation and 33 percent for adaptation. The remaining 8 percent goes to a mix of both.

Growing obstacle

The battle over this aid is a growing obstacle to progress in negotiations during climate summits. As long as rich countries do not provide the aid they have promised, many poor countries are not prepared to do more to reduce greenhouse gases. According to most experts, it is precisely in poor countries and emerging economies that emissions will rise rapidly. If they remain aloof, global climate goals will be impossible to achieve.

Oxfam points out that the $ 100 billion is no longer enough. The amount after 2025 is currently being negotiated. The UN environmental organization UNEP estimates that in 2030 between 160 and 340 billion dollars per year will be needed for climate adaptation.

In November last year, at the climate summit in Egypt, a breakthrough was made on ‘loss and damage‘, compensation for poor countries affected by a climate catastrophe. Negotiations have yet to begin on the amount.