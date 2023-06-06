Let go of Haren. That was the assignment that Gijs and Sophie received from real estate agent Alex van Keulen in a new episode of Buy without watching on Monday evening. The couple complied with the request, after which Alex found a home by outbidding considerably. But because of that, Bob Sikkes foresaw renovation problems. “If I see what I want, I will never save it for 50,000 euros.”

#Poor #construction #budget #Bob #Sikkes #headaches #euros