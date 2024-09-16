Upon the death of director Eugenio Martín, his widow, actress Lone Fleming, posted an emotional handwritten note on her social media. “Eugenio was a poor, barefoot child, but when he discovered cinema, he found his great love,” she said. It stuck with me. A barefoot child who ends up dedicating himself to the most expensive art in the world and, perhaps, also the most bourgeois. That child managed to direct more than twenty films of various genres and themes, among which his contributions to horror and westerns stand out, as well as musicals, dramas and comedies.

One subject that is rarely touched upon is the extremely high economic class to which most film directors belong. This has changed considerably in the last twenty years, but in Martín’s time, it was a feat to study film without a family of engineers, lawyers, doctors… Film began as a place for the uneducated, but as soon as it started to make money, the wealthy stopped being astonished when they had an artist child.

Modest filming must be experienced to be understood. In those films that are built with the effort of everyone there is much more affection than in the sets where nobody cares what is being filmed. Nobody remembers how much fun they had on… so many big projects, because there was nothing memorable about it other than the fact that they were paid well. You will hear people talk, for example, about how was rolling Panic on the Trans-Siberian (Martin), or of course, What have I done to deserve this? (Almodovar).

A film has just been released that reminds me a lot of this cinema. It’s called I’ll destroy you and directed by Kike Narcea (with a long career as a short film maker); it may not surprise you that it was shot with just one camera, but I assure you that it is amazing to shoot such an action-packed slapstick movie in those conditions. I’ll destroy you It is a direct and highly entertaining film, starring a discovery like Mario Mayo, carried on the shoulders of the Prada brothers and Jesús Loniego, who were later joined by Javier Arnaiz and Bruno Martín.

Together they have made cinema without means, made only with talent, enthusiasm, and hard work, worthwhile. And curiously, Lone Fleming, with whom I started this article, also appears. This is what cinema needs: people who want to make films because they like films. We already have plenty of the rest, thank you.