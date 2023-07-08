The government of Vietnam banned the exhibition of the live action “Barbie”. It sounds like a joke, but the decision of the Vietnamese is for real and puts the doll at the center of a geopolitical dispute that has great potential to one day turn into one of those wars. The film that deals with the doll’s incursion into the real world shows, in one of its scenes, a map with a dotted line that advances from China over a vast area over the sea, apparently validating Beijing’s intentions to take control of the doll. over areas currently in dispute with the Philippines, Taiwan, Malaysia, Brunei and, of course, Vietnam.

The call “line of nine dashes”, or the “cow tongue line”, as the Vietnamese prefer to call it, covers 90% of the area of ​​the South China Sea and is the center of a dispute between China and its neighbors that has not yet subsided due to the massive presence and overt deployment of the US Navy in the region. This presence is increasingly rejected by China and has become a point of friction between the two powers.

It is not possible to say that the British-American production used the pro-China map deliberately. Warner Bros. swear that there was no premeditation or political positioning. And it appears to have been an accident. Seen coldly, the map it is an almost surrealist conception that appears drawn in chalk and with childish features that shows a dotted line, which does not at all resemble the “cow tongue” exactly where the focus of tensions is.

The Vietnamese reaction may have been exaggerated, but it must be seen in context. China has obtained relevant achievements in the export of its version on the themes of its interests, through the pressure it exerts due to the weight of its market. Nobody wants to cause the slightest irritation in the hearts of the Chinese Communist Party and, with that, miss out on the chance to pocket a lot of money there.

In 2020, the pre-release of “Top Gun Maverick” caused controversy due to the fact that the image of the Taiwanese flag disappeared from the jacket of the protagonist of the story, played by actor Tom Cruise. Two years later, the film was released, with the flag back, but in a single glance. After that, it was the entire jacket that disappeared, to avoid further tensions.

Chinese pressures on the entertainment industry have been recurrent. In 2022, the Turkish-Swiss Enes Kanter Freedom (the latter surname adopted after his American naturalization) was suspended and later forced out of his NBA career. He became uncomfortable for making public demonstrations against the regime and for wearing sneakers with protest paintings denouncing violations of Uighur human rights.

Shortly before the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, the animation “South Park”, in a protest episode against its ban in China, made a fierce criticism of the entertainment industry, which has given in to the whims of the Chinese Communist Party. The CCP leaders could not even hide behind the excuse of anti-China sentiment which they used as a shield to protect themselves from any criticism. They just doubled the bet, maintaining restrictions on everything and everyone that went against the party’s interests.

The so-called “nine traits” line appears clearly in Chinese-American animation “The Abominable” and caused indignation in the region. Malaysia even demanded the suppression of the scene. An Australian production by Netflix, “Pine Gap”, stopped showing in the Philippines after protests over the appearance of a map favorable to Chinese imperialist ambitions. In both cases, the maps leave no doubt about the alignment with Beijing.

The Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague has already ruled on Chinese territorial claims. In 2016, the court dismissed Beijing’s claims. But the Chinese PC simply ignores it. He edits his maps and teaches his students that the “nine lines” demarcate what is rightfully China.

A war for dominance in the South China Sea appears to be a matter of time. Tensions sparked by innocent Barbie are an indicator that neither China nor its neighbors are willing to back down in defense of what they consider to be rightfully theirs. Welcome to the real world, Barbie.